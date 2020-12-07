Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Snowman - Sia yang Viral di TikTok, Don't Cry Snowman, Not in Front of Me
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Snowman - Sia yang viral di TikTok. Banyak dicari setelah trending jadi lagu TikTok
Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.co.id - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Snowman - Sia yang sedang viral menjadi lagu TikTok.
Chord lagu Snowman - Sia memang banyak dicari semenjak trending dan viral di TikTok.
Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya.
Em
Don't cry snowman, not in front of me
A
Who will catch your tears if you can't catch me?
D
Darling
D Bm
If you can't catch me
Bm
Darling
Em
Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way
A
A puddle of water can't hold me close
D
Baby
D
Can't hold me close
Bm
Baby'
[Chorus]
F# Bm
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
A D
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
F# Bm
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
G A
So come on let's go
Reff
D F#
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
Bm G
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
D F#
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Bm G
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby'
D F# Bm G
My snowman and me
D F# Bm G
My snowman and me
D
Baby'
Em
Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun
A
Who'll carry me without legs to run?
D
Honey
D
Without legs to run
Bm
Honey
Em
Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear
A
Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?
D
Baby
D
If you don't have ears
Bm
Baby'
[Chorus]
F# Bm
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
A D
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
F# Bm
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
G A
So come on let's go
Reff
D F#
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
Bm G
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
D F#
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Bm G
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby'
D F# Bm G
My snowman and me
D F# Bm G
My snowman and me
D
Baby
