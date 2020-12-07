Lirik dan Chord Lagu Snowman - Sia yang Viral di TikTok, Don't Cry Snowman, Not in Front of Me

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

Simak lirik dan chord lagu Snowman - Sia

Chord lagu Snowman - Sia

Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya.

Em

Don't cry snowman, not in front of me

A

Who will catch your tears if you can't catch me?

D

Darling

D Bm

If you can't catch me

Bm

Darling

Em

Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way

A

A puddle of water can't hold me close

D

Baby

D

Can't hold me close

Bm

Baby'

[Chorus]

F# Bm

I want you to know that I'm never leaving

A D

Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing

F# Bm

Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons

G A

So come on let's go

Reff

D F#

Let's go below zero and hide from the sun

Bm G

I love you forever where we'll have some fun

D F#

Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily

Bm G

Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby'

D F# Bm G

My snowman and me

D F# Bm G

My snowman and me

D

Baby'

Em

Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun

A

Who'll carry me without legs to run?

D

Honey

D

Without legs to run

Bm

Honey

Em

Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear

A

Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?

D

Baby

D

If you don't have ears

Bm

Baby'

[Chorus]

F# Bm

I want you to know that I'm never leaving

A D

Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing

F# Bm

Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons

G A

So come on let's go

Reff

D F#

Let's go below zero and hide from the sun

Bm G

I love you forever where we'll have some fun

D F#

Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily

Bm G

Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby'

D F# Bm G

My snowman and me

D F# Bm G

My snowman and me

D

Baby