Lirik dan Chord Lagu Snowman - Sia yang Viral di TikTok, Don't Cry Snowman, Not in Front of Me

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Snowman - Sia yang viral di TikTok. Banyak dicari setelah trending jadi lagu TikTok

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Snowman - Sia yang sedang viral menjadi lagu TikTok.

Chord lagu Snowman - Sia memang banyak dicari semenjak trending dan viral di TikTok.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya.

Em         
Don't cry snowman, not in front of me
A
Who will catch your tears if you can't catch me?
D
Darling
D                  Bm
If you can't catch me
    Bm
Darling
Em
Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way
A                               
A puddle of water can't hold me close
D
Baby
 D               
Can't hold me close
Bm
Baby'

[Chorus]

F#                      Bm
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
            A                 D
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
F#                        Bm
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
  G             A
So come on let's go

Reff

D                        F#
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
 Bm                           G
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
D                              F#
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Bm                             G
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby'
D              F# Bm G
My snowman and me
D              F# Bm G
My snowman and me
D
Baby'

Em
Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun
A
Who'll carry me without legs to run?
D
Honey
D
Without legs to run
Bm
Honey
         Em
Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear
A
Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?
D
Baby
D
If you don't have ears
Bm
Baby'

[Chorus]

F#                      Bm
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
            A                 D
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
F#                        Bm
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
  G             A
So come on let's go

Reff

D                        F#
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
 Bm                           G
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
D                              F#
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Bm                             G
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby'
D              F# Bm G
My snowman and me
D              F# Bm G
My snowman and me
D
Baby

