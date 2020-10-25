Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Unity - Alan Walker yang Viral di TikTok, 'In the Dark of Night'

Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Unity yang dipopulerkan oleh DJ asal Inggris-Norwegia, Alan Walker.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu Unity - Alan Walker yang Viral di TikTok, 'In the Dark of Night'
KOMPAS.com/IRA GITA
Alan Walker ditemui dalam jumpa pers Spotify On Stage di Hotel Mercure, Kemayoran, Jakarta Pusat, Jumat (12/10/2018) 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

SURYA.co.id - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Unity yang dipopulerkan oleh DJ asal Inggris-Norwegia, Alan Walker.

Unity merupakan salah satu lagu yang viral di TikTok.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Lagu Pesan dari Hati - Ruri Repvblik feat Cynthia Ivana, Versi DJ Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Unity - Alan Walker:

[Intro]
Em C G D

[Verse 1]
Em C

G D
The stars light up the sky
Em C
We see them flying free
G D
That's just like you and me

[Pre-Chorus]
Em C
Everyone is lonely sometimes
G D
But I would walk a thousand miles to see your eyes
Em C
You are not alone, we are family
G D
Hold me, let's escape all this reality

[Chorus]
Em C G
You are my symphony
D
By your side, we are unity
Em C G
You are my energy
D Em C
My guiding light, we are unity
G D Em C
(We are, we are) We are unity
G D
(We are, we are) We are unity

[Verse 2]
Em C
Although the rain might pour
G D
A thunder starts to roar
Em C
The lightnin' wakes the wave
G D
But through it, we are brave

[Pre-Chorus]
Em C
Everyone is lonely sometimes
G D
But I would walk a thousand miles to see your eyes
Em C
You are not alone, we are family
G D
Hold me, let's escape all this reality

[Chorus]
Em C G
You are my symphony
D
By your side, we are unity
Em C G
You are my energy
D Em C
My guiding light, we are unity
G D Em C
(We are, we are) We are unity
G D
(We are, we are) We are unity

[Interlude]
Em C G D

Em C G D
We are unity

[Chorus]
Em C G
You are my symphony (We are)
D
By your side (We are, we are unity, unity)
Em C G
You are my energy (We are)
D Em C G
My guiding light (We are), unity
D Em C G
We are unity
D
We are unity

[Outro]
Em C G D

Tags
kunci gitar
Alan Walker
chord lagu Unity
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
viral di TikTok
chord lagu
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Sosok Noni, Gadis 17 Tahun yang Dinikahi Kakek 78 Tahun Pernah Alami Putus Nyambung dalam Hubungan
Sosok Noni, Gadis 17 Tahun yang Dinikahi Kakek 78 Tahun Pernah Alami Putus Nyambung dalam Hubungan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan