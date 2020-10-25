Lirik dan Chord Lagu Unity - Alan Walker yang Viral di TikTok, 'In the Dark of Night'

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

SURYA.co.id - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Unity yang dipopulerkan oleh DJ asal Inggris-Norwegia, Alan Walker.

Unity merupakan salah satu lagu yang viral di TikTok.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Unity - Alan Walker:

[Intro]

Em C G D

[Verse 1]

Em C



G D

The stars light up the sky

Em C

We see them flying free

G D

That's just like you and me

[Pre-Chorus]

Em C

Everyone is lonely sometimes

G D

But I would walk a thousand miles to see your eyes

Em C

You are not alone, we are family

G D

Hold me, let's escape all this reality

[Chorus]

Em C G

You are my symphony

D

By your side, we are unity

Em C G

You are my energy

D Em C

My guiding light, we are unity

G D Em C

(We are, we are) We are unity

G D

(We are, we are) We are unity

[Verse 2]

Em C

Although the rain might pour

G D

A thunder starts to roar

Em C

The lightnin' wakes the wave

G D

But through it, we are brave

[Pre-Chorus]

Em C

Everyone is lonely sometimes

G D

But I would walk a thousand miles to see your eyes

Em C

You are not alone, we are family

G D

Hold me, let's escape all this reality

[Chorus]

Em C G

You are my symphony

D

By your side, we are unity

Em C G

You are my energy

D Em C

My guiding light, we are unity

G D Em C

(We are, we are) We are unity

G D

(We are, we are) We are unity

[Interlude]

Em C G D

Em C G D

We are unity

[Chorus]

Em C G

You are my symphony (We are)

D

By your side (We are, we are unity, unity)

Em C G

You are my energy (We are)

D Em C G

My guiding light (We are), unity

D Em C G

We are unity

D

We are unity

[Outro]

Em C G D