Lirik dan Chord Lagu Unity - Alan Walker yang Viral di TikTok, 'In the Dark of Night'
SURYA.co.id - Berikut kunci gitar atau chord lagu Unity yang dipopulerkan oleh DJ asal Inggris-Norwegia, Alan Walker.
Unity merupakan salah satu lagu yang viral di TikTok.
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Unity - Alan Walker:
[Intro]
Em C G D
[Verse 1]
Em C
G D
The stars light up the sky
Em C
We see them flying free
G D
That's just like you and me
[Pre-Chorus]
Em C
Everyone is lonely sometimes
G D
But I would walk a thousand miles to see your eyes
Em C
You are not alone, we are family
G D
Hold me, let's escape all this reality
[Chorus]
Em C G
You are my symphony
D
By your side, we are unity
Em C G
You are my energy
D Em C
My guiding light, we are unity
G D Em C
(We are, we are) We are unity
G D
(We are, we are) We are unity
[Verse 2]
Em C
Although the rain might pour
G D
A thunder starts to roar
Em C
The lightnin' wakes the wave
G D
But through it, we are brave
[Pre-Chorus]
Em C
Everyone is lonely sometimes
G D
But I would walk a thousand miles to see your eyes
Em C
You are not alone, we are family
G D
Hold me, let's escape all this reality
[Chorus]
Em C G
You are my symphony
D
By your side, we are unity
Em C G
You are my energy
D Em C
My guiding light, we are unity
G D Em C
(We are, we are) We are unity
G D
(We are, we are) We are unity
[Interlude]
Em C G D
Em C G D
We are unity
[Chorus]
Em C G
You are my symphony (We are)
D
By your side (We are, we are unity, unity)
Em C G
You are my energy (We are)
D Em C G
My guiding light (We are), unity
D Em C G
We are unity
D
We are unity
[Outro]
Em C G D
