Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Please Don't Go - Mike Posner, Viral di TikTok 'Baby Please Don't Go'

Lirik dan Chord lagu Please Dont Go - Mike Posner viral di TikTok, Baby Please Don't Go

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu Please Don't Go - Mike Posner, Viral di TikTok 'Baby Please Don't Go'
Instagram @mikeposner
Lirik dan chord lagu Please Dont Go - Mike Posner viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berijut lirik dan chord lagu Please Don't Go dari Mike Posner yang viral di TikTok

[Verse]

         C           Em
Just run away
G               Am
from these lies
             C              Em
back to yesterday
G      Am
safe tonight
[Hook]

C                             Em
I feel the sun creeping up like tick tock
                      G                                  Am
I'm trying to keep you in my head but if not
                       C                                                 Em
we'll just keep running from tomorrow with our lips locked
G                                       Am
yeah you got me begging begging

[Chorus]

                             C         Em
Baby please don't go-oh-oh
                         G                                 Am
if I wake up tomorrow will you still be here
              C           Em
I don't know-oh-oh
                                G
if you feel the way I do
                                     Am
if you leave I'm gonna find you
                            C             Em
baby please don't go go go go
                             G            Am
baby please don't go go go go
                             C            Em
baby please don't go go go go
                           G
baby please don't
                          Am
baby please don't
                           (C)
baby please don't

[Verse]

C                Em
Runaway
G              Am
from my bed
                 C               Em
and start another day
G      Am
stay instead

[Hook]

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
Lirik Lagu Please Dont Go
Chord lagu Please Dont Go
Please Dont Go
Mike Posner
viral di TikTok
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Baca Juga
Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya
Editor: Musahadah
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Pengakuan Pria yang Perkosa Pemandu Lagu di Malang setelah Terlindas Truk: Dia Nangis saat Itu
Pengakuan Pria yang Perkosa Pemandu Lagu di Malang setelah Terlindas Truk: Dia Nangis saat Itu
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan