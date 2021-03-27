Lirik dan Chord Lagu Please Don't Go - Mike Posner, Viral di TikTok 'Baby Please Don't Go'
Berijut lirik dan chord lagu Please Don't Go dari Mike Posner yang viral di TikTok
[Verse]
C Em
Just run away
G Am
from these lies
C Em
back to yesterday
G Am
safe tonight
[Hook]
C Em
I feel the sun creeping up like tick tock
G Am
I'm trying to keep you in my head but if not
C Em
we'll just keep running from tomorrow with our lips locked
G Am
yeah you got me begging begging
[Chorus]
C Em
Baby please don't go-oh-oh
G Am
if I wake up tomorrow will you still be here
C Em
I don't know-oh-oh
G
if you feel the way I do
Am
if you leave I'm gonna find you
C Em
baby please don't go go go go
G Am
baby please don't go go go go
C Em
baby please don't go go go go
G
baby please don't
Am
baby please don't
(C)
baby please don't
[Verse]
C Em
Runaway
G Am
from my bed
C Em
and start another day
G Am
stay instead
[Hook]
