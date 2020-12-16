Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Worth It - Fifty Harmony yang Viral di TikTok

Simak lirik dan chord lagu Worth It milik Fifty Harmony yang sedang viral menjadi lagu TikTok

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Worth It milik Fifty Harmony yang sedang viral menjadi lagu TikTok.

[CHORUS]

                            Cm
Give it to me I'm worth it
Cm
Baby I'm worth it
                  G
Uh huh I'm worth it
G
Gimme gimme I'm worth it
                       Cm
Give it to me I'm worth it
Cm
Baby I'm worth it
                      G
Uh huh I'm worth it
G
Gimme gimme I'm worth it

[VERSE]

 
Cm
Okay, I tell her bring it back like she left some
Cm
Bring it Bring it back like she left some
G
Uh in the club with the lights off
G
What you actin shy fo', come and show me that you
Cm
Wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it
Cm
Stop playin', how you know that I
G
Wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it
G
What you actin shy for

[VERSE]

Cm
Just gimne you, just give me you
Cm
Just gimme me you, that's all I wanna do
G
And if what they say is true, if its true
G
I might give me to you
Cm
I may take a lot of stuff
Cm
Guaranteed I can back it up
Cm
I think I'ma call you bluff
Cm
Hurry up, I'm waiting out front

[PRE-CHORUS]

Ab                                                      Eb
Uh huh, you see me in the spot like oooh I love your style
Cm                                                  Bb
Uh huh, show me what you got, cus I don't wanna waste my time
Ab                                                      Eb
Uh huh, you see me in the spot like oooh I love your style
Cm                                                    G
Uh huh, show me what you got now come and make it worth my while

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Musahadah
