Lirik dan Chord Lagu Worth It - Fifty Harmony yang Viral di TikTok
Simak lirik dan chord lagu Worth It milik Fifty Harmony yang sedang viral menjadi lagu TikTok, lengkap dalam artike ini.
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Worth It milik Fifty Harmony yang sedang viral menjadi lagu TikTok.
Lirik dan chord lagu Worth It banyak dicari semenjak viral di TikTok.
[CHORUS]
Cm
Give it to me I'm worth it
Cm
Baby I'm worth it
G
Uh huh I'm worth it
G
Gimme gimme I'm worth it
Cm
Give it to me I'm worth it
Cm
Baby I'm worth it
G
Uh huh I'm worth it
G
Gimme gimme I'm worth it
[VERSE]
Cm
Okay, I tell her bring it back like she left some
Cm
Bring it Bring it back like she left some
G
Uh in the club with the lights off
G
What you actin shy fo', come and show me that you
Cm
Wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it
Cm
Stop playin', how you know that I
G
Wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it
G
What you actin shy for
[VERSE]
Cm
Just gimne you, just give me you
Cm
Just gimme me you, that's all I wanna do
G
And if what they say is true, if its true
G
I might give me to you
Cm
I may take a lot of stuff
Cm
Guaranteed I can back it up
Cm
I think I'ma call you bluff
Cm
Hurry up, I'm waiting out front
[PRE-CHORUS]
Ab Eb
Uh huh, you see me in the spot like oooh I love your style
Cm Bb
Uh huh, show me what you got, cus I don't wanna waste my time
Ab Eb
Uh huh, you see me in the spot like oooh I love your style
Cm G
Uh huh, show me what you got now come and make it worth my while
