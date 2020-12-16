Lirik dan Chord Lagu Worth It - Fifty Harmony yang Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Worth It milik Fifty Harmony yang sedang viral menjadi lagu TikTok.

Lirik dan chord lagu Worth It banyak dicari semenjak viral di TikTok.

[CHORUS]

Cm

Give it to me I'm worth it

Cm

Baby I'm worth it

G

Uh huh I'm worth it

G

Gimme gimme I'm worth it

Cm

Give it to me I'm worth it

Cm

Baby I'm worth it

G

Uh huh I'm worth it

G

Gimme gimme I'm worth it

[VERSE]



Cm

Okay, I tell her bring it back like she left some

Cm

Bring it Bring it back like she left some

G

Uh in the club with the lights off

G

What you actin shy fo', come and show me that you

Cm

Wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it

Cm

Stop playin', how you know that I

G

Wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it, wid it

G

What you actin shy for

[VERSE]

Cm

Just gimne you, just give me you

Cm

Just gimme me you, that's all I wanna do

G

And if what they say is true, if its true

G

I might give me to you

Cm

I may take a lot of stuff

Cm

Guaranteed I can back it up

Cm

I think I'ma call you bluff

Cm

Hurry up, I'm waiting out front

[PRE-CHORUS]

Ab Eb

Uh huh, you see me in the spot like oooh I love your style

Cm Bb

Uh huh, show me what you got, cus I don't wanna waste my time

Ab Eb

Uh huh, you see me in the spot like oooh I love your style

Cm G

Uh huh, show me what you got now come and make it worth my while