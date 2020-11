Chord dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Kodaline Kunci C Viral di TikTok, If You Loved Me Why You Leave Me

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu All I Want - Kodaline yang viral di TikTok.

Lagu All I Want - Kodaline mudah di mainkan dengan kunci dasar C.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu All I Want - Kodaline selengkapnya.

Intro : C…

C F C

All I want is nothing more

C G/B Am

To hear you knocking at my door

F C

Cause' if I could see your face once more

F C

I could die a happy man I'm sure

C F C

When you said your last goodbye

C G/B Am

I died a little bit inside

F C

And I lay in tears in bed all night

F C G/B

Alone without you by my side

Reff:

Am

But if you loved me

F

Why'd you leave me

C

Take my body

G

Take my body

Am

All I want is

F

And all I need is

C

To find somebody

G

I'll find somebody

C F C

Like youuu oh hohh oh

C G/B Am

ohhhhh ohhhhh oh

F C

you uu

F C

Like you uuuuu

C F C

So you brought out the best of me,

C G/B Am

A part of me I've never seen

F C

You took my soul and wiped it clean

F C G/B

Our love was made for movie screens

Reff:

Am

But if you loved me

F

Why'd you leave me

C

Take my body

G

Take my body

Am

All I want is

F

And all I need is

C

To find somebody

G

I'll find somebody

Int : Dm G (2x)

Am

Woooo ooohhh ooohhh

F

Woooo ooohhh ooohhh

C G

Woooo ooohhh oohhh ooohhh

Am

Woooo ooohhh ooohhh

F

Woooo ooohhh ooohhh

C G

Woooo ooohhh oohhh ooohhh

Int : Am F C G (2x)

Reff:

Am

But if you loved me

F

Why'd you leave me

C

Take my body

G

Take my body

Am

All I want is

F

And all I need is

C

To find somebody

G

I'll find somebody

C F C

Like you oohh oohoooh