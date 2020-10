Lirik dan Chord Lagu Crush - David Archuleta yang Viral di TikTok, 'Do You Ever Think'

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan kunci gitar atau chord lagu Crush yang dinyanyikan oleh David Archuleta dan viral di TikTok.

Kunci gitar atau chord lagu Crush - David Archuleta banyak diburu setelah viral menjadi lagu TikTok.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Tribun Solo dalam artikel 'Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Crush - David Archuleta: Do You Ever Think When You're All Alone'

Capo Fret 3

[Intro] (x2)

Am C F G

[Verse]

Am F

I hung up the phone tonight

C G Am

Something happened for the first time deep inside

F C G

It was a rush, what a rush

Am F

'Cause the possibility

C G Am

That you would ever feel the same way about me

F C G

It's just too much, just too much

.

[Chorus]

F

Why do I keep running from the truth?

Am

All I ever think about is you

F C

You got me hypnotized, so mesmerized

F G

And I've just got to know

.

[Verse]

F C

Do you ever think when you're all alone

Am G

All that we can be, where this thing can go?

F C

Am I crazy or falling in love?

Am G

Is it real or just another crush?

F C

Do you catch a breath when I look at you?

Am G

Are you holding back like the way I do?

F C

'Cause I'm trying and trying to walk away

Am G F C G

But I know this crush ain't goin' away-ay-ay-ay-ayay

F C G

Goin' away-ay-ay-ay-ayay

Am F

Has it ever crossed your mind

C G Am

When we're hanging, spending time girl, are we just friends?

F C G

Is there more, is there more?

Am F

See it's a chance we've gotta take

C G Am F

'Cause I believe that we can make this into something that will last

C G

Last forever, forever

.

[Verse]

F C

Do you ever think when you're all alone

Am G

All that we can be, where this thing can go?

F C

Am I crazy or falling in love?

Am G

Is it real or just another crush?

F C

Do you catch a breath when I look at you?

Am G

Are you holding back like the way I do?

F C

'Cause I'm trying and trying to walk away

Am G F C G

But I know this crush ain't goin' away-ay-ay-ay-ayay

F C G

Goin' away-ay-ay-ay-ayay

.

[Chorus]

F

Why do I keep running from the truth?

Am

All I ever think about is you

F C

You got me hypnotized, so mesmerized

F G

And I've just got to know

.

[Verse]

F C

Do you ever think when you're all alone

Am G

All that we can be, where this thing can go?

F C

Am I crazy or falling in love?

Am G

Is it real or just another crush?

F C

Do you catch a breath when I look at you?

Am G

Are you holding back like the way I do?

F C

'Cause I'm trying and trying to walk away

Am G F C G

But I know this crush ain't goin' away-ay-ay-ay-ayay

F C G

This crush ain't goin' away-ay-ay-ay-ayay

.

[Outro]

F C G

Goin' away-ay-ay-ay-ayay

F C G

Goin' away-ay-ay-ay-ayay

F C G

Goin' away-ay-ay-ay-ayay

