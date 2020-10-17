Lirik dan Chord Lagu Supalonely - Benee ft Gus Dapperton yang Viral di TikTok

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Berikut kunci gitar alias chord lagu Supalonely yang dipopulerkan oleh Benee ft Gus Dapperton.

Supalonely merupakan salah satu lagu yang viral di TikTok.

[Intro]

Gmaj7 Am7

[Chorus]

[BENEE]

Gmaj7

I know I fucked up, I'm just a loser

Am7

Shouldn't be with ya, guess I'm a quitter

Gmaj7

While you're out there drinkin', I'm just here thinkin'

Am7

'Bout where I should've been

Am7

I've been lonely, mm, ah, yeah

[Verse 1]

[BENEE]

Gmaj7

Water pouring down from the ceiling

Am7

I knew this would happen, still hard to believe it

Gmaj7

Maybe I'm dramatic, I don't wanna seem it

Am7

I don't wanna panic (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]

[BENEE]

Em7 Gmaj7

I'm a sad girl, in this big world

Am7

It's a mad world (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Em7 Gmaj7 Am7

All of my friends know what's happened, you're a bad thing (Ah!)

[Chorus]

[BENEE]

Gmaj7

I know I fucked up, I'm just a loser

Am7

Shouldn't be with ya, guess I'm a quitter

Gmaj7

While you're out there drinkin', I'm just here thinkin'

Am7

'Bout where I should've been

Am7

I've been lonely, mm, ah, yeah

[Post-Chorus]

[BENEE]

Gmaj7

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

Am7

Lonely (I'm a lonely bitch)

Gmaj7

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

Am7

Lonely (Super lonely)

[Verse 2]

[BENEE]

Gmaj7

Now I'm in the bathtub, cryin'

Am7

Think I'm slowly sinking, bubbles in my eyes

Gmaj7

Now, maybe I'm just dreamin'

Am7

Now I'm in the sad club, just tryna get a backrub (Lonely)