Lirik dan Chord Lagu Supalonely - Benee ft Gus Dapperton yang Viral di TikTok

Berikut kunci gitar alias chord lagu Supalonely yang dipopulerkan oleh Benee dan Gusdapperton.

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Supalonely - Benee ft Gus Dapperton yang Viral di TikTok
Fashion Journal Australia/Kristina Valdez
Benee, penyanyi lagu Supalonely yang viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Berikut kunci gitar alias chord lagu Supalonely yang dipopulerkan oleh Benee ft Gus Dapperton.

Supalonely merupakan salah satu lagu yang viral di TikTok. 

[Intro]
Gmaj7 Am7

[Chorus]
[BENEE]
Gmaj7
I know I fucked up, I'm just a loser
Am7
Shouldn't be with ya, guess I'm a quitter
Gmaj7
While you're out there drinkin', I'm just here thinkin'
Am7
'Bout where I should've been
Am7
I've been lonely, mm, ah, yeah

[Verse 1]
[BENEE]
Gmaj7
Water pouring down from the ceiling
Am7
I knew this would happen, still hard to believe it
Gmaj7
Maybe I'm dramatic, I don't wanna seem it
Am7
I don't wanna panic (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]
[BENEE]
Em7 Gmaj7
I'm a sad girl, in this big world
Am7
It's a mad world (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Em7 Gmaj7 Am7
All of my friends know what's happened, you're a bad thing (Ah!)

[Chorus]
[BENEE]
Gmaj7
I know I fucked up, I'm just a loser
Am7
Shouldn't be with ya, guess I'm a quitter
Gmaj7
While you're out there drinkin', I'm just here thinkin'
Am7
'Bout where I should've been
Am7
I've been lonely, mm, ah, yeah

[Post-Chorus]
[BENEE]
Gmaj7
La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Am7
Lonely (I'm a lonely bitch)
Gmaj7
La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Am7
Lonely (Super lonely)

[Verse 2]
[BENEE]
Gmaj7
Now I'm in the bathtub, cryin'
Am7
Think I'm slowly sinking, bubbles in my eyes
Gmaj7
Now, maybe I'm just dreamin'
Am7
Now I'm in the sad club, just tryna get a backrub (Lonely)

