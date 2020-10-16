Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord Lagu Myself - Bazzi Versi Mudah, Lirik 'I Think I'm Losing My Mind' Viral di TikTok

Berikut kunci gitar alias chord lagu My Self yang dipopulerkan oleh Bazzi. Lagu ini menjadi viral di TikTok setelah banyak digunakan para TikTokers.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Lagu Myself - Bazzi Versi Mudah, Lirik 'I Think I'm Losing My Mind' Viral di TikTok
YOUTUBE
video klip lagu Myself - Bazzi yang viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.co.id - Berikut kunci gitar alias chord lagu Myself yang dipopulerkan oleh Bazzi.

Myself menjadi salah satu lagu viral di TikTok karena banyak digunakan sebagai latar musik video.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Lagu Kini Hanya Tentangmu - Rizky Billar, Video Klip Trending Youtube

Dm
132
1 of 17
[Verse 1]
Am
I think I'm losing my mind
Am
Trying to stay inside the lines
Dm
It's like I'm running in place
Dm
How you keep staying the same?
Am
Baby, I, I guess I'm something different
Am
And I'm okay with that
Am
I can't fake no more smiles
Dm
That shit gon' drive me mad
Dm
I'm focused on the future
Dm
Don't care 'bout nothin' else


[Chorus]
N.C. Am
I'm better by myself
Am
I'm better by myself
Dm
I don't need no one else
Dm
I'm better by myself
N.C.
Myself


[Verse 2]
Am
Don't wanna answer questions
Am
Just want your company
Am
It's all good on the surface
Dm
Show me what's underneath
Dm
I'm not concerned with drama
Dm
I left that shit in school
Dm
I'm more concerned with commas
Am
Than keeping up with you

Keep that away from me
Am
I put the Heisman up to bad energy
Am Dm
No empathy, especially when the kid off Hennessy
Dm
Fake friends to me make my mood go south like Tennessee
Dm
Make the fool come out like, "Who is he?"
N.C.
I mean, I'm trying to tell y'all

[Chorus]
N.C. Am
I'm better by myself
Am
I'm better by myself
Dm
I don't need no one else
Dm
I'm better by myself
Am
Myself

[Outro]
Am
I don't know who to trust

These days everyone's shady
Am
Fool me once, I'm on my own

There is no second time, baby
Dm
That's the shit I don't like

Please no yes, no maybes
Dm
What else?

[Chorus]
N.C. Am
I'm better by myself
Am
I'm better by myself
Dm
I don't need no one else
Dm
I'm better by myself
N.C.
Myself

Tags
chord lagu My Self
Bazzi
viral di TikTok
kunci gitar
chord lagu
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
chord lagu Myself
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Viral Video Sejoli Berbuat Mesum Siang Bolong di Taman Ponorogo, Perekam Mengaku sampai Gemetar
Viral Video Sejoli Berbuat Mesum Siang Bolong di Taman Ponorogo, Perekam Mengaku sampai Gemetar
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan