Chord Lagu Myself - Bazzi Versi Mudah, Lirik 'I Think I'm Losing My Mind' Viral di TikTok

Myself menjadi salah satu lagu viral di TikTok karena banyak digunakan sebagai latar musik video.

[Verse 1]

Am

I think I'm losing my mind

Am

Trying to stay inside the lines

Dm

It's like I'm running in place

Dm

How you keep staying the same?

Am

Baby, I, I guess I'm something different

Am

And I'm okay with that

Am

I can't fake no more smiles

Dm

That shit gon' drive me mad

Dm

I'm focused on the future

Dm

Don't care 'bout nothin' else





[Chorus]

N.C. Am

I'm better by myself

Am

I'm better by myself

Dm

I don't need no one else

Dm

I'm better by myself

N.C.

Myself





[Verse 2]

Am

Don't wanna answer questions

Am

Just want your company

Am

It's all good on the surface

Dm

Show me what's underneath

Dm

I'm not concerned with drama

Dm

I left that shit in school

Dm

I'm more concerned with commas

Am

Than keeping up with you



Keep that away from me

Am

I put the Heisman up to bad energy

Am Dm

No empathy, especially when the kid off Hennessy

Dm

Fake friends to me make my mood go south like Tennessee

Dm

Make the fool come out like, "Who is he?"

N.C.

I mean, I'm trying to tell y'all



[Chorus]

N.C. Am

I'm better by myself

Am

I'm better by myself

Dm

I don't need no one else

Dm

I'm better by myself

Am

Myself



[Outro]

Am

I don't know who to trust



These days everyone's shady

Am

Fool me once, I'm on my own



There is no second time, baby

Dm

That's the shit I don't like



Please no yes, no maybes

Dm

What else?



[Chorus]

N.C. Am

I'm better by myself

Am

I'm better by myself

Dm

I don't need no one else

Dm

I'm better by myself

N.C.

Myself