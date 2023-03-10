Berita KPop

H-1 Konser BLACKPINK di Stadion GBK, Simak Fanchant Shut Down yang Masuk Set List Performance

H-1 konser BLACKPINK yang akan digelar di Stadion GBK Jakarta pada 11 hingga 12 Maret 2023 besok, perlu bagi BLINK untuk menghafalkan fanchant.

Penulis: Akira Tandika Paramitaningtyas | Editor: Adrianus Adhi
zoom-inlihat foto H-1 Konser BLACKPINK di Stadion GBK, Simak Fanchant Shut Down yang Masuk Set List Performance
Instagram/blackpinkofficial
H-1 Konser BLACKPINK di Stadion GBK, Simak Fanchant Shut Down yang Masuk Set List Performance 

SURYA.CO.ID - H-1 konser BLACKPINK yang akan digelar di Stadion Gelora Bung Karno Jakarta pada 11 hingga 12 Maret 2023 besok, perlu bagi BLINK untuk menghafalkan fanchant berikut.

Melihat beberapa postingan konser BLACKPINK di beberapa negara sebelumnya, lagu "Shut Down" akan masuk dalam set list penampilan di "World Tour Born Pink".

Bagi penggemar K-Pop, ikut bernyanyi dan melantunkan fanchant saat idol tampil, sudah menjadi hal biasa.

Baca juga: MAU Nonton Konser BLACKPINK? Ini Panduan Naik KRL, MRT, dan Transjakarta Menuju Stadion GBK

Berikut dilansir dari situs kpopchords.com, fanchant untuk lagu "Shut Down".

Blackpink in your area eh oh
Blackpink in your area eh oh

Keombaegi anya tteonan jeok eopseunikka
Gogaedeuri dora jinjeonghae mok kkeokkilla
Bunhongbiche eoreum Drip drip drip freeze 'em on sight
Shut it down what what what what

Geimi anya jin jeogi eopseunikka
Jijeobwa ne moge mokjureun nae kkeonikka
Ttangbadage daeun Pedal we go two zero five
Shut it down uh uh uh uh

Chorok bireul naeryeo meori wiro Don't trip, baby
Gyeomsonhage geunyang anjaisseo Just sit, baby
Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby
Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go
Vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom

When we pull up you know it's a shutdown
Ganpan naerigo mun jamga Shut down
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
It's black and it's pink once the sun down

When we pull up you know it's a shutdown
Ganpan naerigo mun jamga Shut down
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Keep watching me shut it down

Nah
You don't wanna be on my bad side
That's right I'm slidin' through
Bunch of wannabes that wanna be me
Me three if I was you
Been around the world, pearls on ya girl
VVS's we invested uh
Need a lesson see the necklace, see these dresses
We don't buy it we request it uh

A rockstar, a popstar but rowdier
Say bye to the paparazzi
Get my good side, I'll smile for ya
Know it ain't fair to ya
It's scarin' ya like what now
Blackpink in your area,
The area been shut down
It's a shutdown

Ni daeum dapanjiya ttokbaro bwa Don't sleep baby
Dwijibeobwa igeon gagyeokpyoya Ain't cheap baby
Stay in your own lane 'cause I'm 'bout to swerve
Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go
Vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom

When we pull up you know it's a shutdown
Ganpan naerigo mun jamga Shut down
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
It's black and it's pink once the sun down

When we pull up you know it's a shutdown
Ganpan naerigo mun jamga Shut down
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Keep watching me shut it down

(Kim Jisoo! Kim Jennie! Park Chaeyoung! Lalisa! beul.laek.ping.keu!)
(Kim Jisoo! Kim Jennie! Park Chaeyoung! Lalisa! beul.laek.ping.keu!)

Shut it down (eh oh) Blackpink in your area
Shut it down (eh oh) woah woah woah woah
Shut it down (eh oh) Blackpink in your area
Keep talking we shut you down

*lirik yang ditebalkan dan dimiringkan, merupakan fanchant yang dinyanyikan penggemar

Ikuti Berita Lainnya di News Google SURYA.co.id

Tags
BLACKPINK
Konser BLACKPINK
stadion GBK
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id

  • Tribun Shopping

    Pahami Perbedaan Chromebook, Ultrabook, Netbook, Notebook, Hingga Macbook Di Sini

    Pahami Perbedaan Chromebook, Ultrabook, Netbook, Notebook, Hingga Macbook Di Sini

    5 Rekomendasi Handphone dengan Chipset Helio G88, Performa Tangguh Harga Terjangkau

    5 Rekomendasi Handphone dengan Chipset Helio G88, Performa Tangguh Harga Terjangkau

    Review SOMETHINC Lemonade Waterless Vitamin C Ferulic NAG, Ciptakan Efek Glass Skin pada Wajah Kamu

    Review SOMETHINC Lemonade Waterless Vitamin C Ferulic NAG, Ciptakan Efek Glass Skin pada Wajah Kamu

    Ternyata Ini 7 Manfaat Eksfoliasi Wajah selain Angkat Sel Kulit Mati

    Ternyata Ini 7 Manfaat Eksfoliasi Wajah selain Angkat Sel Kulit Mati

    Bukannya Tetap Segar Malah Cepat Rusak, Jangan Simpan 6 Bahan Ini di Dalam Freezer

    Bukannya Tetap Segar Malah Cepat Rusak, Jangan Simpan 6 Bahan Ini di Dalam Freezer

    • Berita Terkait :#Berita KPop
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Sedia Nikon Ac-25 Automatic Level Waterpass
    Sedia Nikon Ac-25 Automatic Level Waterpass
    Rp5.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Cirebon Kota
    Fusion Splicer Skycom T208H termurah dan bergaransi
    Fusion Splicer Skycom T208H termurah dan bergaransi
    Rp12.500.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Tanah Jogja Dekat kampus Sanata Dharma Lt 88m2 Selatan Stadion Maguwoharjo - Jogja
    Tanah Jogja Dekat kampus Sanata Dharma Lt 88m2 Selatan Stadion Maguwoharjo - Jogja
    Rp550.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Pekarangan Luas 1.423 m2 Selatan Pondok Pandanaran Samping RM Pawon Candi Nego - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Pekarangan Luas 1.423 m2 Selatan Pondok Pandanaran Samping RM Pawon Candi Nego - Sleman
    Rp2.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Ruko Murah 2 Lantai Jogja, Selatan XT Square Kodya Parkir Mobil Papasan - Yogyakarta
    Ruko Murah 2 Lantai Jogja, Selatan XT Square Kodya Parkir Mobil Papasan - Yogyakarta
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Jual Tanah Strategis TAJEM, Selatan RS.Medika Respati Maguwoharjo Lt 1040m² - Sleman
    Jual Tanah Strategis TAJEM, Selatan RS.Medika Respati Maguwoharjo Lt 1040m² - Sleman
    Rp7.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    RUMAH 2:LANTAI MEGAH DAN GAGAH BANDUNG
    RUMAH 2:LANTAI MEGAH DAN GAGAH BANDUNG
    Rp410.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Sedia Nikon Ac-25 Automatic Level Waterpass
    Sedia Nikon Ac-25 Automatic Level Waterpass
    Rp5.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    TERLARIS! Parfum Pria Best Seller Semarang Gut Parfum
    TERLARIS! Parfum Pria Best Seller Semarang Gut Parfum
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Tengah, Salatiga
    Rumah siap huni type 30/72 termurah di Pan Cileungsi Residence - Bogor
    Rumah siap huni type 30/72 termurah di Pan Cileungsi Residence - Bogor
    Rp228.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Motor Honda Scoopy Tahun 2019 Bekas Surat Lengkap Taat Pajak Kondisi Mulus - Pasuruan
    Motor Honda Scoopy Tahun 2019 Bekas Surat Lengkap Taat Pajak Kondisi Mulus - Pasuruan
    Rp17.600.000
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    Motor Honda Vario Tahun 2022 Bekas Siap Pakai Harga Nego Warna Hitam - Jember
    Motor Honda Vario Tahun 2022 Bekas Siap Pakai Harga Nego Warna Hitam - Jember
    Rp26.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Jember
    Mobil Daihatsu Sigra R Tahun 2019 Bekas Surat Lengkap Harga Nego Siap Pakai - Probolinggo
    Mobil Daihatsu Sigra R Tahun 2019 Bekas Surat Lengkap Harga Nego Siap Pakai - Probolinggo
    Rp125.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Probolinggo
    KREDIBEL, WA 0851.7236.1020 Distributor Pipa Spindo Palangkaraya
    KREDIBEL, WA 0851.7236.1020 Distributor Pipa Spindo Palangkaraya
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Motor Honda Beat Tahun 2015 Bekas Siap Pakai Surat Lengkap Pajak Baru Mesin Sehat - Pasuruan
    Motor Honda Beat Tahun 2015 Bekas Siap Pakai Surat Lengkap Pajak Baru Mesin Sehat - Pasuruan
    Rp11.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    Honda Civic 2008 Matic
    Honda Civic 2008 Matic
    Rp130.000.000
    Banten, Lebak
    RUMPUT SINTETIS ARTGRASS
    RUMPUT SINTETIS ARTGRASS
    Rp185.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Mobil Daihatsu Terios TX Tahun 2009 Bekas Manual pajak Panjang Mesin Sehat - Kediri
    Mobil Daihatsu Terios TX Tahun 2009 Bekas Manual pajak Panjang Mesin Sehat - Kediri
    Rp115.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    Grosir busana muslim wanita di Cirebon Jawa Barat
    Grosir busana muslim wanita di Cirebon Jawa Barat
    Rp185.000
    Jawa Barat, Cirebon Kota
    Mobil Daihatsu Xenia M Tahun 2013 Bekas Surat Lengkap Harga Nego Siap Pakai - Probolinggo
    Mobil Daihatsu Xenia M Tahun 2013 Bekas Surat Lengkap Harga Nego Siap Pakai - Probolinggo
    Rp108.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Probolinggo
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan