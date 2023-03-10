H-1 Konser BLACKPINK di Stadion GBK, Simak Fanchant Shut Down yang Masuk Set List Performance 

SURYA.CO.ID - H-1 konser BLACKPINK yang akan digelar di Stadion Gelora Bung Karno Jakarta pada 11 hingga 12 Maret 2023 besok, perlu bagi BLINK untuk menghafalkan fanchant berikut.

Melihat beberapa postingan konser BLACKPINK di beberapa negara sebelumnya, lagu "Shut Down" akan masuk dalam set list penampilan di "World Tour Born Pink".

Bagi penggemar K-Pop, ikut bernyanyi dan melantunkan fanchant saat idol tampil, sudah menjadi hal biasa.

Berikut dilansir dari situs kpopchords.com, fanchant untuk lagu "Shut Down".

Blackpink in your area eh oh

Blackpink in your area eh oh

Keombaegi anya tteonan jeok eopseunikka

Gogaedeuri dora jinjeonghae mok kkeokkilla

Bunhongbiche eoreum Drip drip drip freeze 'em on sight

Shut it down what what what what

Geimi anya jin jeogi eopseunikka

Jijeobwa ne moge mokjureun nae kkeonikka

Ttangbadage daeun Pedal we go two zero five

Shut it down uh uh uh uh

Chorok bireul naeryeo meori wiro Don't trip, baby

Gyeomsonhage geunyang anjaisseo Just sit, baby

Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby

Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go

Vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom

When we pull up you know it's a shutdown

Ganpan naerigo mun jamga Shut down

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

It's black and it's pink once the sun down

When we pull up you know it's a shutdown

Ganpan naerigo mun jamga Shut down

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

Keep watching me shut it down

Nah

You don't wanna be on my bad side

That's right I'm slidin' through

Bunch of wannabes that wanna be me

Me three if I was you

Been around the world, pearls on ya girl

VVS's we invested uh

Need a lesson see the necklace, see these dresses

We don't buy it we request it uh

A rockstar, a popstar but rowdier

Say bye to the paparazzi

Get my good side, I'll smile for ya

Know it ain't fair to ya

It's scarin' ya like what now

Blackpink in your area,

The area been shut down

It's a shutdown

Ni daeum dapanjiya ttokbaro bwa Don't sleep baby

Dwijibeobwa igeon gagyeokpyoya Ain't cheap baby

Stay in your own lane 'cause I'm 'bout to swerve

Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go

Vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom

When we pull up you know it's a shutdown

Ganpan naerigo mun jamga Shut down

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

It's black and it's pink once the sun down

When we pull up you know it's a shutdown

Ganpan naerigo mun jamga Shut down

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

Keep watching me shut it down

(Kim Jisoo! Kim Jennie! Park Chaeyoung! Lalisa! beul.laek.ping.keu!)

(Kim Jisoo! Kim Jennie! Park Chaeyoung! Lalisa! beul.laek.ping.keu!)

Shut it down (eh oh) Blackpink in your area

Shut it down (eh oh) woah woah woah woah

Shut it down (eh oh) Blackpink in your area

Keep talking we shut you down

*lirik yang ditebalkan dan dimiringkan, merupakan fanchant yang dinyanyikan penggemar

