H-1 Konser BLACKPINK di Stadion GBK, Simak Fanchant Shut Down yang Masuk Set List Performance
H-1 konser BLACKPINK yang akan digelar di Stadion GBK Jakarta pada 11 hingga 12 Maret 2023 besok, perlu bagi BLINK untuk menghafalkan fanchant.
Penulis: Akira Tandika Paramitaningtyas | Editor: Adrianus Adhi
SURYA.CO.ID - H-1 konser BLACKPINK yang akan digelar di Stadion Gelora Bung Karno Jakarta pada 11 hingga 12 Maret 2023 besok, perlu bagi BLINK untuk menghafalkan fanchant berikut.
Melihat beberapa postingan konser BLACKPINK di beberapa negara sebelumnya, lagu "Shut Down" akan masuk dalam set list penampilan di "World Tour Born Pink".
Bagi penggemar K-Pop, ikut bernyanyi dan melantunkan fanchant saat idol tampil, sudah menjadi hal biasa.
Berikut dilansir dari situs kpopchords.com, fanchant untuk lagu "Shut Down".
Blackpink in your area eh oh
Blackpink in your area eh oh
Keombaegi anya tteonan jeok eopseunikka
Gogaedeuri dora jinjeonghae mok kkeokkilla
Bunhongbiche eoreum Drip drip drip freeze 'em on sight
Shut it down what what what what
Geimi anya jin jeogi eopseunikka
Jijeobwa ne moge mokjureun nae kkeonikka
Ttangbadage daeun Pedal we go two zero five
Shut it down uh uh uh uh
Chorok bireul naeryeo meori wiro Don't trip, baby
Gyeomsonhage geunyang anjaisseo Just sit, baby
Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby
Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go
Vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom
When we pull up you know it's a shutdown
Ganpan naerigo mun jamga Shut down
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
It's black and it's pink once the sun down
When we pull up you know it's a shutdown
Ganpan naerigo mun jamga Shut down
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Keep watching me shut it down
Nah
You don't wanna be on my bad side
That's right I'm slidin' through
Bunch of wannabes that wanna be me
Me three if I was you
Been around the world, pearls on ya girl
VVS's we invested uh
Need a lesson see the necklace, see these dresses
We don't buy it we request it uh
A rockstar, a popstar but rowdier
Say bye to the paparazzi
Get my good side, I'll smile for ya
Know it ain't fair to ya
It's scarin' ya like what now
Blackpink in your area,
The area been shut down
It's a shutdown
Ni daeum dapanjiya ttokbaro bwa Don't sleep baby
Dwijibeobwa igeon gagyeokpyoya Ain't cheap baby
Stay in your own lane 'cause I'm 'bout to swerve
Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go
Vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom
When we pull up you know it's a shutdown
Ganpan naerigo mun jamga Shut down
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
It's black and it's pink once the sun down
When we pull up you know it's a shutdown
Ganpan naerigo mun jamga Shut down
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Keep watching me shut it down
(Kim Jisoo! Kim Jennie! Park Chaeyoung! Lalisa! beul.laek.ping.keu!)
(Kim Jisoo! Kim Jennie! Park Chaeyoung! Lalisa! beul.laek.ping.keu!)
Shut it down (eh oh) Blackpink in your area
Shut it down (eh oh) woah woah woah woah
Shut it down (eh oh) Blackpink in your area
Keep talking we shut you down
*lirik yang ditebalkan dan dimiringkan, merupakan fanchant yang dinyanyikan penggemar
