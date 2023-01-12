LINK LIVE STREAMING M4 Mobile Legends Hari Ini: Onic Esports vs ECHO PH, RRQ Akira Lawan The Valley

Mobile Legends

Berikut Link Live Streaming M4 Mobile Legends World Championship hari ini, Onic esports tantang ECHO PH, Kamis (12/1/20230.

Penulis: Abdullah Faqih | Editor: Musahadah
Mobile Legends Esports
Venue M4 Mobile Legends World Championship di Tennis Indoor Senayan, Jakarta. 

SURYA.co.id, - Berikut Link Live Streaming M4 Mobile Legends World Championship hari ini, Onic esports tantang ECHO PH, Kamis (12/1/20230.

M4 Mobile Legends World Championship berlanjut.

Bakal ada dua pertandingan yang akan tersaji hari ini.

Satu perwakilan Indonesia yaitu Onic esports bakal melawan tim kuat asal Filipina yaitu ECHO PH.

Laga antara Onic esports vs ECHO PH bakal digelar untuk memperebutkan 1 tiket Final Upper Bracket.

Pemenang laga ini akan menantang Blacklist International yang sebelumnya sudah menurunkan RRQ Hoshi ke lower bracket.

Sementara di laga lainnya, akan ada pertarungan hidup dan mati The Valley melawan RRQ Akira.

Adapun pertandingan hari ini akan dimulai pada jam 14.00 WIB siang ini.

Anda dapat menyaksikan pertandingannya melalui link live streaming berikut ini.

Link Live Streaming M4 Mobile Legends

Jadwal M4 Mobile Legends

Tags
Mobile Legends
M4 Mobile Legends
Onic esports
ECHO PH
RRQ Akira
The Valley
Mobazane
esports
LINK LIVE STREAMING M4
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com

    • Berita Terkait :#Mobile Legends
