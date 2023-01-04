Mobile Legends
LINK LIVE STREAMING M4 Mobile Legends Hari Keempat, RRQ Hoshi dan Akira Main, ECHO PH Juara Grup?
Berikut Link Live Streaming M4 Mobile Legends hari ini, RRQ Hoshi bakal tentukan nasib ke babak playoff.
Penulis: Abdullah Faqih | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.co.id, - Berikut Link Live Streaming M4 Mobile Legends hari ini, RRQ Hoshi bakal tentukan nasib ke babak playoff.
Pertandingan hari keempat M4 Mobile Legends bakal berlangsung mulai jam 14.00 WIB.
Sebanyak 6 pertandingan bakal digelar hari ini.
Setelah Onic esports memastikan diri lolos ke babak playoff dengan status Upper Bracket, perwakilan Indonesia lainnya yaitu RRQ Hoshi akan menentukan nasibnya hari ini.
Bagaimana perjalanan RRQ Hoshi? ikuti dalam link live streamingnya berikut ini.
Link Live Streaming M4 Mobile Legends
Jadwal M4 Mobile Legends
14.00 WIB - RRQ Akira vs S11 Gaming ARG
15.00 WIB - Occupy Thrones vs Echo PH
Baca juga: Jadwal M4 Mobile Legends Keempat: Penentuan RRQ Hoshi, Saatnya Susul Onic di Upper Bracket
Baca juga: Hasil dan Klasemen M4 Mobile Legends: Onic Amankan Upper Bracket, Blacklist Dikejutkan Kuda Hitam
16.00 WIB - S11 Gaming ARG vs TEAM HAQ
17.00 WIB - ECHO PH vs RSG SG
Mobile Legends
M4 Mobile Legends
Link live streaming
LINK LIVE STREAMING M4
RRQ Hoshi
ECHO PH
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
|Jadwal M4 Mobile Legends Keempat: Penentuan RRQ Hoshi, Saatnya Susul Onic di Upper Bracket
|Hasil dan Klasemen M4 Mobile Legends: Onic Amankan Upper Bracket, Blacklist Dikejutkan Kuda Hitam
|LINK LIVE STREAMING M4 Mobile Legends Hari Ini, Onic Esports Kebagian Laga Pembuka
|Jadwal M4 Mobile Legends Hari Ini: Onic Esports Main Dua Kali, Saatnya Raja Langit Bangkit
|HASIL dan Klasemen M4 Mobile Legends: RRQ Hoshi Telan Kekalahan Lawan Echo PH, Akira Digdaya