LINK LIVE STREAMING M4 Mobile Legends Hari Keempat, RRQ Hoshi dan Akira Main, ECHO PH Juara Grup?

Berikut Link Live Streaming M4 Mobile Legends hari ini, RRQ Hoshi bakal tentukan nasib ke babak playoff.

Penulis: Abdullah Faqih | Editor: Musahadah
RRQ Hoshi saat tampil di panggung M4 Mobile Legends World Championship 

SURYA.co.id, - Berikut Link Live Streaming M4 Mobile Legends hari ini, RRQ Hoshi bakal tentukan nasib ke babak playoff.

Pertandingan hari keempat M4 Mobile Legends bakal berlangsung mulai jam 14.00 WIB.

Sebanyak 6 pertandingan bakal digelar hari ini.

Setelah Onic esports memastikan diri lolos ke babak playoff dengan status Upper Bracket, perwakilan Indonesia lainnya yaitu RRQ Hoshi akan menentukan nasibnya hari ini.

Jadwal M4 Mobile Legends Hari Keempat, Penentuan Langkah RRQ Hoshi
Jadwal M4 Mobile Legends Hari Keempat, Penentuan Langkah RRQ Hoshi (Mobile Legends)

Bagaimana perjalanan RRQ Hoshi? ikuti dalam link live streamingnya berikut ini.

Link Live Streaming M4 Mobile Legends

Link

Link

Link

Jadwal M4 Mobile Legends

14.00 WIB - RRQ Akira vs S11 Gaming ARG

15.00 WIB - Occupy Thrones vs Echo PH

16.00 WIB - S11 Gaming ARG vs TEAM HAQ

17.00 WIB - ECHO PH vs RSG SG

