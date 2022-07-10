Ucapan Idul Adha 2022 versi Bahasa Inggris, Indonesia dan Jawa Cocok untuk Story Whatsapp

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut ini kumpulan ucapan Idul Adha 2022/1443 Hijriyah, yang tersedia dalam tiga bahasa, yakni Bahasa Jawa, Inggris dan Indonesia.

Ucapan Idul Adha 2022 berikut ini terdiri dari pantun, kata mutiara yang bisa dikirim via WhatsApp (WA) ke teman dan keluarga.

Selain itu, ucapan Idul Adha 2022 juga bisa dijadikan cerita atau story Whatsapp (WA).

Berikut kumpulan ucapan Idul Adha 2022:

Bahasa Inggris

I wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins and ease the suffering of all peoples around the globe. Eid Mubarak!

When my arms can’t reach people close to my heart, I always hug them with my prayers. May Allah’s peace be with you. A very happy Eid Mubarak to you.

E-Embrace with open heart

I-Inculcate good deeds

D-Distribute & share Allah’s bounties with the underprivileged

Eid Mubarak!

May your plate of life be always full of sweet siwaiyan topped with the nuts of happiness. With best Eid Wishes, may you have a Happy Eid.

On the joyful day of Eid-ul-Adha, may Allah fill your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. May Allah fill your heart with love, your soul with spiritual, your mind with wisdom. Eid Mubarak!