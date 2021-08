Lirik dan Terjemahan lagu Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo, Single Baru Setelah Happier

SURYAMALANG.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Traitor yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Lagu Traitor merupakan single terbaru dari Olivia Rodrigo.

Penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat ini sebelumnya sukses merilis single berjudul Happier dan De Javu.

Lirik Lagu traitor - Olivia Rodrigo

Brown guilty eyes and little white lies

Yeah, I played dumb but I always knew

That you talked to her, maybe did even worse

I kept quiet so I could keep you

And ain't it funny

How you ran to her

The second that we called it quits?

And ain't it funny

How you said you were friends?

Now it sure as hell don't look like it

You betrayed me

And I know that you'll never feel sorry

For the way I hurt, yeah

You talked to her

When we were together

Loved you at your worst

But that didn't matter

It took you two weeks

To go off and date her

Guess you didn't cheat

But you're still a traitor