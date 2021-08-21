Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes yang Dirilis 20 Agustus dan Trending Youtube
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Summer of Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Shawn Mendes.
Penulis: Arum Puspita | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Summer of Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Shawn Mendes.
Lagu Summer of Love merupakan kolaborasi Shawn Mendes dengan produser musik Tainy.
Lagu ini baru dirilis pada Jumat (20/8/2021) melalui Youtube Shawn Mendes.
Kisses on your body were like heaven
We were taking it slow
Tangled in the sheets until the evening
There was nowhere to go, yeah
We were in a daze learning each other's shapes
Tracing shadows of rain down your back, oh
Kisses on your body, you're my memory baby nothing comes close
It was the summer of love
A delicate daydream
And for a couple of months
It felt like we were 18
It was the summer of
La-la-love
La-la-love, yeah
It was the summer of
La-la-love
La-la-love
Meditation and tequila
Calling you my señorita
Didn't know how much I need ya
Hate it when I have to leave ya
I've been taking mental pictures
For when I miss you in the winter
Staying up until the sunrise
Praying it won't be the last time
It was the summer of love
A delicate daydream
And for a couple of months
It felt like we were 18
It was the summer of
lirik lagu
Shawn Mendes
trending youtube
lagu Summer of Love
lirik dan terjemahan lagu
surabaya.tribunnews.com
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Stay - The Kid Laroi feat Justin Bieber, Video Ditonton Lebih 78 Juta Kali
|Lirik Lagu This is Indonesia - Atta, Aurel, Krisdayanti, Lenggogeni Faruk, dan BEAUZ
|Lirik Lagu Loser=Lover - TXT yang Baru Rilis, Tentang Anak Muda Menghadapi Permasalahan Hidup
|Chord & Lirik Lagu Indonesia Raya Ciptaan W.R Soepratman 'Indonesia Tanah Airku'
|Chord & Lirik Lagu Kebyar Kebyar - Gombloh Kunci C, 'Indonesia Merah Darahku Putih Tulangku'