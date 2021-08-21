Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes yang Dirilis 20 Agustus dan Trending Youtube

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Summer of Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Shawn Mendes.

Lagu Summer of Love merupakan kolaborasi Shawn Mendes dengan produser musik Tainy.

Lagu ini baru dirilis pada Jumat (20/8/2021) melalui Youtube Shawn Mendes.

Kisses on your body were like heaven

We were taking it slow

Tangled in the sheets until the evening

There was nowhere to go, yeah

We were in a daze learning each other's shapes

Tracing shadows of rain down your back, oh

Kisses on your body, you're my memory baby nothing comes close

It was the summer of love

A delicate daydream

And for a couple of months

It felt like we were 18

It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love, yeah

It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love

Meditation and tequila

Calling you my señorita

Didn't know how much I need ya

Hate it when I have to leave ya

I've been taking mental pictures

For when I miss you in the winter

Staying up until the sunrise

Praying it won't be the last time

It was the summer of love

A delicate daydream

And for a couple of months

It felt like we were 18

It was the summer of