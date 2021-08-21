Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes yang Dirilis 20 Agustus dan Trending Youtube

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Summer of Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Shawn Mendes. 

Penulis: Arum Puspita | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes yang Dirilis 20 Agustus dan Trending Youtube
YOUTUBE
video klip Lagu Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Summer of Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Shawn Mendes

Lagu Summer of Love merupakan kolaborasi Shawn Mendes dengan produser musik Tainy.

Lagu ini baru dirilis pada Jumat (20/8/2021) melalui Youtube Shawn Mendes

Kisses on your body were like heaven
We were taking it slow
Tangled in the sheets until the evening
There was nowhere to go, yeah 

We were in a daze learning each other's shapes
Tracing shadows of rain down your back, oh
Kisses on your body, you're my memory baby nothing comes close

It was the summer of love
A delicate daydream
And for a couple of months
It felt like we were 18
It was the summer of

La-la-love
La-la-love, yeah
It was the summer of
La-la-love
La-la-love

Meditation and tequila
Calling you my señorita
Didn't know how much I need ya
Hate it when I have to leave ya

I've been taking mental pictures
For when I miss you in the winter
Staying up until the sunrise
Praying it won't be the last time

It was the summer of love
A delicate daydream
And for a couple of months
It felt like we were 18
It was the summer of

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
lirik lagu
Shawn Mendes
trending youtube
lagu Summer of Love
lirik dan terjemahan lagu
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Titik Terang Kasus Pembunuhan Ibu & Anak di Subang, Polisi Sebut Pelaku Diduga Muncul saat Olah TKP
Titik Terang Kasus Pembunuhan Ibu & Anak di Subang, Polisi Sebut Pelaku Diduga Muncul saat Olah TKP

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

Sariayu Lip Colour Matte 10

Sariayu Lip Colour Matte 10

Rp. 73.400
Sariayu Lip Colour Matte 11

Sariayu Lip Colour Matte 11

Rp. 73.400
Twinpack Sariayu Econature Nutreage Face Toner

Twinpack Sariayu Econature Nutreage Face Toner

Rp. 171.000
Sariayu Color Trend 2019 Eyeshadow WI 02

Sariayu Color Trend 2019 Eyeshadow WI 02

Rp. 104.000
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan