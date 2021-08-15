Breaking News:

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Jealousy, Jealousy - Olivia Rodrigo

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Jealousy, Jealousy - Olivia Rodrigo yang dirilis sekira dua bulan lalu. 

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Jealousy, Jealousy 

Lirik dan terjemahan lagu Jealousy, Jealousy merupakan satu di antara sederet lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Lirik Lagu jealousy, jealousy - Olivia Rodrigo

I kind of wanna throw my phone across the room
'Cause all I see are girls too good to be true
With paper-white teeth and perfect bodies, wish I didn't care
I know their beauty's not my lack, but it feels like that
Weight is on my back, and I can't let it go

Com-comparison is killing me slowly
I think I think too much 'bout kids who don't know me
I'm so sick of myself, I'd rather be, rather be
Anyone, anyone else, but jealousy, jealousy started following me
Started following me

And I see everyone getting all the things I want
I'm happy for them, but then again I'm not
Just cool vintage clothes and vacation photos
I can't stand it, oh, God, I sound crazy
Their win is not my loss
I know it's true, but I can't help getting caught up in it all

Co-com-comparison is killing me slowly
I think I think too much 'bout kids who don't know me
I'm so sick of myself, I'd rather be, rather be
Anyone, anyone else, but jealousy, jealousy

All your friends are so cool, you go out every night
In your daddy's nice car, yeah, you're living the life
Got a pretty face, pretty boyfriend too
I wanna be you so bad and I don't even know you
All I see is what I should be
Happier, prettier, jealousy, jealousy
All I see, what I should be
I'm losing it, all I get's jealousy, jealousy

Com-comparison is killing me slowly
I think I think too much 'bout kids who don't know me
I'm so sick of myself, I'd rather be, rather be
Anyone, anyone else, but jealousy, jealousy
I'm so sick of myself, I'd rather be, rather be
Anyone, anyone else, jealousy, jealousy started following me

Terjemahan Lagu jealousy, jealousy - Olivia Rodrigo

