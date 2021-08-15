SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Jealousy, Jealousy - Olivia Rodrigo yang dirilis sekira dua bulan lalu.

Lirik dan terjemahan lagu Jealousy, Jealousy merupakan satu di antara sederet lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Lirik Lagu jealousy, jealousy - Olivia Rodrigo

I kind of wanna throw my phone across the room

'Cause all I see are girls too good to be true

With paper-white teeth and perfect bodies, wish I didn't care

I know their beauty's not my lack, but it feels like that

Weight is on my back, and I can't let it go

Com-comparison is killing me slowly

I think I think too much 'bout kids who don't know me

I'm so sick of myself, I'd rather be, rather be

Anyone, anyone else, but jealousy, jealousy started following me

Started following me

And I see everyone getting all the things I want

I'm happy for them, but then again I'm not

Just cool vintage clothes and vacation photos

I can't stand it, oh, God, I sound crazy

Their win is not my loss

I know it's true, but I can't help getting caught up in it all

Co-com-comparison is killing me slowly

I think I think too much 'bout kids who don't know me

I'm so sick of myself, I'd rather be, rather be

Anyone, anyone else, but jealousy, jealousy

All your friends are so cool, you go out every night

In your daddy's nice car, yeah, you're living the life

Got a pretty face, pretty boyfriend too

I wanna be you so bad and I don't even know you

All I see is what I should be

Happier, prettier, jealousy, jealousy

All I see, what I should be

I'm losing it, all I get's jealousy, jealousy

Com-comparison is killing me slowly

I think I think too much 'bout kids who don't know me

I'm so sick of myself, I'd rather be, rather be

Anyone, anyone else, but jealousy, jealousy

I'm so sick of myself, I'd rather be, rather be

Anyone, anyone else, jealousy, jealousy started following me

Terjemahan Lagu jealousy, jealousy - Olivia Rodrigo