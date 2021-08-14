Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Edamame - bbno$ feat Rich Brian yang Baru Rilis
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Edamame - bbno$ feat Rich Brian yang Baru Rilis. Just popped her kidney I bought a million options of the stock
Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Edamame yang dinyanyikan oleh bbno$ feat Rich Brian.
Lagu Edamame - bbno$ feat Rich Brian dirilis pada 23 Juli 2021 dan kini semakin populer.
Berikut lirik lagu Edamame - bbno$ feat Rich Brian beserta terjemahannya.
[Verse 1: Rich Brian]
Just popped her kidney
I bought a million options of the stock
And I stopped doin' the green
Man, I rock arenas, bringin' the peace
I'm bumpin' that Pac in the car, pretendin' I got all the eyes on me
Got a bad baby and she's independent
So many people older than me that's seekin' attention
When they warned me 'bout the goofies, man, I shoulda listened
And the smell of the money my strangest addiction, uh
[Verse 2: bbno$]
She tip for dick, I let her lick
I had to dip, I'm off a fifth, am I rich now?
I bought a whip, I paint it pink
It drive itself, the fuck you think? Yeah, I'm rich now
[Pre-Chorus: bbno$]
Ayy lil' mama, yeah, you heard about me
I'ma pop you like a pea, yeah, edamame
Yeah, feel so hot like I'm chillin' on the beach
Yeah, baby in the sun like the Teletubbies (Woo)
[Chorus: bbno$]
Balls hanging low while I pop a bottle off a yacht
Chain swanging, cling-clang and it cost a lot
Bitch, I'm always after guala, yeah, and you are not
Bad-ass B, keep on going 'til you hit the spot
Woah, I'm a big bag hunter with the bow
She got a big bad dumper, drop it low
Mama called me and she happy with the growth
Never ever fold for a thottie, that's an oath
[Verse 3: Rich Brian]
I've been in the club and takin' shots
If you got your mask off in the photo you getting cropped
Hoppin' out the function, the CVS is like a block away
Bought a moisturizer, my ice cold, it's drying my face
Don't need that VVS, my ice is fake, your life is fake
I choose to do it for my pocket's sake
You basing your opinions on what the major says
I renovate, the bad energy I erase, uh
[Verse 4: bbno$]
Yeah, I don't ever really wanna talk, talk, talk, talk
Only really ever want the top, top, top, top
Guess I'm goin' back to the sock, sock, sock, sock
Least this money never really stop, stop, stop, stop
[Pre-Chorus: bbno$]
Ayy lil' mama, yeah, you heard about me
I'ma pop you like a pea, yeah, edamame
Yeah, feel so hot like I'm chillin' on the beach
Yeah, baby in the sun like the Teletubbies (Woo)
[Chorus: bbno$]
Balls hanging low while I pop a bottle off a yacht
Chain swanging, cling-clang and it cost a lot
Bitch, I'm always after guala, yeah, and you are not
Bad-ass B, keep on going 'til you hit the spot
Woah, I'm a big bag hunter with the bow
She got a big bad dumper, drop it low
Mama called me and she happy with the growth
Never ever fold for a thottie, that's an oath
