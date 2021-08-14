Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Edamame - bbno$ feat Rich Brian yang Baru Rilis

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Edamame yang dinyanyikan oleh bbno$ feat Rich Brian.

Lagu Edamame - bbno$ feat Rich Brian dirilis pada 23 Juli 2021 dan kini semakin populer.

Berikut lirik lagu Edamame - bbno$ feat Rich Brian beserta terjemahannya.

[Verse 1: Rich Brian]

Just popped her kidney

I bought a million options of the stock

And I stopped doin' the green

Man, I rock arenas, bringin' the peace

I'm bumpin' that Pac in the car, pretendin' I got all the eyes on me

Got a bad baby and she's independent

So many people older than me that's seekin' attention

When they warned me 'bout the goofies, man, I shoulda listened

And the smell of the money my strangest addiction, uh

[Verse 2: bbno$]

She tip for dick, I let her lick

I had to dip, I'm off a fifth, am I rich now?

I bought a whip, I paint it pink

It drive itself, the fuck you think? Yeah, I'm rich now

[Pre-Chorus: bbno$]

Ayy lil' mama, yeah, you heard about me

I'ma pop you like a pea, yeah, edamame

Yeah, feel so hot like I'm chillin' on the beach

Yeah, baby in the sun like the Teletubbies (Woo)

[Chorus: bbno$]

Balls hanging low while I pop a bottle off a yacht

Chain swanging, cling-clang and it cost a lot

Bitch, I'm always after guala, yeah, and you are not

Bad-ass B, keep on going 'til you hit the spot

Woah, I'm a big bag hunter with the bow

She got a big bad dumper, drop it low

Mama called me and she happy with the growth

Never ever fold for a thottie, that's an oath

[Verse 3: Rich Brian]

I've been in the club and takin' shots

If you got your mask off in the photo you getting cropped

Hoppin' out the function, the CVS is like a block away

Bought a moisturizer, my ice cold, it's drying my face

Don't need that VVS, my ice is fake, your life is fake

I choose to do it for my pocket's sake

You basing your opinions on what the major says

I renovate, the bad energy I erase, uh

[Verse 4: bbno$]

Yeah, I don't ever really wanna talk, talk, talk, talk

Only really ever want the top, top, top, top

Guess I'm goin' back to the sock, sock, sock, sock

Least this money never really stop, stop, stop, stop

[Pre-Chorus: bbno$]

Ayy lil' mama, yeah, you heard about me

I'ma pop you like a pea, yeah, edamame

Yeah, feel so hot like I'm chillin' on the beach

Yeah, baby in the sun like the Teletubbies (Woo)

[Chorus: bbno$]

Balls hanging low while I pop a bottle off a yacht

Chain swanging, cling-clang and it cost a lot

Bitch, I'm always after guala, yeah, and you are not

Bad-ass B, keep on going 'til you hit the spot

Woah, I'm a big bag hunter with the bow

She got a big bad dumper, drop it low

Mama called me and she happy with the growth

Never ever fold for a thottie, that's an oath