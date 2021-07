Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Permission to Dance - BTS yang Video Klipnya Trending Youtube

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Permission to Dance yang dipopulerkan oleh BTS.

Diwartakan sebelumnya, single terbaru BTS kali ini ditulis oleh Ed Sheeran bersama dengan Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, dan Jenna Andrews, dan diproduksi oleh Mac, Andrews, dan Stephen Kirk.

Manajemen BTS secara resmi mengumumkan bahwa pada lagu Permission to Dance akan menampilkan Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol Johnny McDaif, Steve Mac, Steve Kirs dan Jeanna Andrew di kredit lagu.

Sementara video klip lagu Permission to Dance resmi dirilis pada Jumat (9/7/2021) di Youtube HYBE Labels.

Baru beberapa jam dirilis, video klip lagu Permission to Dance sukses menduduki trending Youtube.

Verse 1: Jung Kook, RM]

It's the thought of being young

When your heart's just like a drum

Beating louder with no way to guard it

When it all seems like it's wrong

Just sing along to Elton John

And to that feeling, we're just getting started

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jin]

When the nights get colder

And the rhythms got you falling behind

Just dream about that moment

When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye

Then you say

[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]

I wanna dance

The music's got me going

Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah

Let's break our plans

And live just like we're golden

And roll in like we're dancing fools

[Post-Chorus: Jimin, RM, Jin]

We don't need to worry

'Cause when we fall, we know how to land

Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

'Cause we don't need permission to dance

[Verse 2: j-hope, SUGA]

There's always something that's standing in the way

But if you don't let it phase ya

You'll know just how to break

Just keep the right vibe, yeah

'Cause there's no looking back

There ain't no one to prove

We don't got this on lock, yeah