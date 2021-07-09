Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Permission to Dance - BTS yang Video Klipnya Trending Youtube
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Permission to Dance yang dipopulerkan oleh BTS.
Diwartakan sebelumnya, single terbaru BTS kali ini ditulis oleh Ed Sheeran bersama dengan Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, dan Jenna Andrews, dan diproduksi oleh Mac, Andrews, dan Stephen Kirk.
Manajemen BTS secara resmi mengumumkan bahwa pada lagu Permission to Dance akan menampilkan Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol Johnny McDaif, Steve Mac, Steve Kirs dan Jeanna Andrew di kredit lagu.
Sementara video klip lagu Permission to Dance resmi dirilis pada Jumat (9/7/2021) di Youtube HYBE Labels.
Baru beberapa jam dirilis, video klip lagu Permission to Dance sukses menduduki trending Youtube.
Verse 1: Jung Kook, RM]
It's the thought of being young
When your heart's just like a drum
Beating louder with no way to guard it
When it all seems like it's wrong
Just sing along to Elton John
And to that feeling, we're just getting started
[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jin]
When the nights get colder
And the rhythms got you falling behind
Just dream about that moment
When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye
Then you say
[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]
I wanna dance
The music's got me going
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah
Let's break our plans
And live just like we're golden
And roll in like we're dancing fools
[Post-Chorus: Jimin, RM, Jin]
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall, we know how to land
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
'Cause we don't need permission to dance
[Verse 2: j-hope, SUGA]
There's always something that's standing in the way
But if you don't let it phase ya
You'll know just how to break
Just keep the right vibe, yeah
'Cause there's no looking back
There ain't no one to prove
We don't got this on lock, yeah
