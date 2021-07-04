Lirik Lagu How You Like That - BLACKPINK dengan Terjemahan Indonesia

Lirik Lagu How You Like That - BLACKPINK dan Terjemahan Indonesia

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu How You Like That yang dinyanyikan oleh BLACKPINK.

Lagu How You Like That - BLACKPINK dirilis pada 2020 lalu dan masih digemari hingga kini.

Berikut lirik lagu How You Like That - BLACKPINK beserta terjemahan selengkapnya.

Boran deusi muneojyeosseo

Badageul ttulko jeo jihakkaji

Ot kkeutjarak japgetdago

Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado

Dasi kamkamhan igose light up the sky

Ne du nuneul bomyeo I'll kiss you goodbye

Silkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka

Ije neohui hana dul set

Ha how you like that?

You gon' like that that that that that

How you like that?

How you like that that that that that?

Now look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

How you like that? (2x)

Your girl need it all and that's a hundred

Baek gae junge baek nae mokseul wonhae

Karma come and get some

Ttakajiman eojjeol su eopjana

What's up, I'm right back

Bangasoereul cock back

Plain Jane get hijacked

Don't like me? Then tell me how you like that?

Deo kamkamhan igose shine like the stars

Geu misoreul ttimyeo I'll kiss you goodbye

Silkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka

Ije neohui hana dul set

Ha how you like that?

You gon' like that that that that that

How you like that?

How you like that that that that that?

Now look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

How you like that? (2x)

Nalgae ileun chaero churakaetdeon nal

Eoduun nanal soge gatyeo itdeon nal

Geuttaejjeume neon nal kkeunnaeya haesseo

Look up in the sky it's a bird it's a plane

Bring out your boss bish

BLACKPINK!

How you like that?

You gon' like that

How you like that?