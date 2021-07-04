Musik Terkini
Lirik Lagu How You Like That - BLACKPINK dengan Terjemahan Indonesia
Lirik Lagu How You Like That - BLACKPINK dengan Terjemahan Indonesia. Boran deusi muneojyeosseo Badageul ttulko jeo jihakkaji
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu How You Like That yang dinyanyikan oleh BLACKPINK.
Lagu How You Like That - BLACKPINK dirilis pada 2020 lalu dan masih digemari hingga kini.
Berikut lirik lagu How You Like That - BLACKPINK beserta terjemahan selengkapnya.
Boran deusi muneojyeosseo
Badageul ttulko jeo jihakkaji
Ot kkeutjarak japgetdago
Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado
Dasi kamkamhan igose light up the sky
Ne du nuneul bomyeo I'll kiss you goodbye
Silkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka
Ije neohui hana dul set
Ha how you like that?
You gon' like that that that that that
How you like that?
How you like that that that that that?
Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
How you like that? (2x)
Your girl need it all and that's a hundred
Baek gae junge baek nae mokseul wonhae
Karma come and get some
Ttakajiman eojjeol su eopjana
What's up, I'm right back
Bangasoereul cock back
Plain Jane get hijacked
Don't like me? Then tell me how you like that?
Deo kamkamhan igose shine like the stars
Geu misoreul ttimyeo I'll kiss you goodbye
Silkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka
Ije neohui hana dul set
Ha how you like that?
You gon' like that that that that that
How you like that?
How you like that that that that that?
Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
How you like that? (2x)
Nalgae ileun chaero churakaetdeon nal
Eoduun nanal soge gatyeo itdeon nal
Geuttaejjeume neon nal kkeunnaeya haesseo
Look up in the sky it's a bird it's a plane
Bring out your boss bish
BLACKPINK!
How you like that?
You gon' like that
How you like that?
