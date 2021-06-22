Lirik & Arti Lagu Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf, What You Know About Rollin' Down in the Deep

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Astronaut In The Ocean yang dinyanyikan oleh Masked Wolf lengkap dengan terjemahannya.

Lagu Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf dirilis pada 2019 lalu dan kini kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut lirik lagu Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf selengkapnya.

[Chorus]

What you know about rollin' down in the deep?

When your brain goes numb you can call that mental freeze

When these people talk too much, put that shit in slow motion, yeah

I feel like an astronaut in the ocean, ayy

What you know about rollin' down in the deep?

When your brain goes numb you can call that mental freeze

When these people talk too much, put that shit in slow motion, yeah

I feel like an astronaut in the ocean

[Verse 1]

She say that I'm cool (Damn right)

I'm like "Yeah, that's true" (That's true)

I believe in G-O-D (Ayy)

Don't believe in T-H-O-T

She keep playing me dumb (Playing me)

I'ma play her for fun (Uh-hu)

Y'all don't really know my mental

Let me give you the picture like stencil

Fallin' out, in a drough

No flow, rain wasn't pourin' down (Pourin' down)

See that pain was all around

See my mode was kinda lounge

Didn't know which, which way to turn

Flow was cool, but I still felt burnt

Energy up, you can feel my surge

I'ma kill everything like this purge (Ayy)

[Bridge]

Let's just get this straight for a second, I'ma work

Even if I don't get paid for progression, I'ma get it (Get it)

Everything that I do is electric (Ayy)

I'ma keep it inner motion, keep it movin' like kinetic, ayy (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 2]

Put this shit in a frame but I know I don't blame

Every day that I say, "Man, I seen you deflate"

Let me elevate, this ain't a prank

Have you woken on a plank

La-la-la-la, like

"Oh pass together, God let me pray" (Now let me pray)

I've been going right, right around, caught a relay

Pass the baton, back to the mall

Swimming in the pool, can't drink 'em all, uh

Wanna piece of this, a piece of mama, a piece of Xan

Can you please read between the lines?

My rhyme's inclined to break your spine

They say that I'm so fine

You could never match my crime

Please do not now waste my time