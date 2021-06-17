Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer Lengkap Dengan Terjemahan, Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik lagu Reckless yang dinyanyikan oleh Madison Beer lengkap dengan terjemahannya.

Lirik Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer 

Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer dirilis pada 4 Juni 2021 dan kini sedang hits di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.

Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer dirilis pada 4 Juni 2021 dan kini sedang hits di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.

Berikut lirik lagu Reckless - Madison Beer selengkapnya.

Hey, this is a story I hate
And telling it might make me break
But I’ll tell it anyway
This chapter’s about
How you said there was nobody else
Then you got up and went to her house
You guys always left me out

I still have the letter
You wrote when you told me
That I was the only girl you’d ever want in your life
I guess my friends were right

Each day goes by
Each night I cry
Somebody saw you
With her last night
You gave me your word
Don’t worry bout her
You might love her now
But you loved me first
Said you’d never hurt me, but here we are
Oh you swore on every star
How could you be
So reckless with my heart?

You check in and out
Of my heart like a hotel
She must be perfect, oh well
I hope you both go to hell
I still have the letter
You wrote when you told me
That I was the only girl you’d ever want in your life
I guess my friends were right

Each day goes by
Each night I cry
Somebody saw you
With her last night
You gave me your word
Don’t worry bout her
You might love her now
But you loved me first
Said you’d never hurt me, but here we are
Oh you swore on every star
How could you be
So reckless with my heart?

How could you be so reckless
How could you be so reckless
How could you be so reckless
With someone’s heart?

Hey, this is a story I hate
But I told it to cope with the pain
I’m so sorry if you can relate

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah
