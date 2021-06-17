Lirik Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer Lengkap Dengan Terjemahan, Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Reckless yang dinyanyikan oleh Madison Beer lengkap dengan terjemahannya.

Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer dirilis pada 4 Juni 2021 dan kini sedang hits di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.

Berikut lirik lagu Reckless - Madison Beer selengkapnya.

Hey, this is a story I hate

And telling it might make me break

But I’ll tell it anyway

This chapter’s about

How you said there was nobody else

Then you got up and went to her house

You guys always left me out

I still have the letter

You wrote when you told me

That I was the only girl you’d ever want in your life

I guess my friends were right

Each day goes by

Each night I cry

Somebody saw you

With her last night

You gave me your word

Don’t worry bout her

You might love her now

But you loved me first

Said you’d never hurt me, but here we are

Oh you swore on every star

How could you be

So reckless with my heart?

You check in and out

Of my heart like a hotel

She must be perfect, oh well

I hope you both go to hell

I still have the letter

You wrote when you told me

That I was the only girl you’d ever want in your life

I guess my friends were right

Each day goes by

Each night I cry

Somebody saw you

With her last night

You gave me your word

Don’t worry bout her

You might love her now

But you loved me first

Said you’d never hurt me, but here we are

Oh you swore on every star

How could you be

So reckless with my heart?

How could you be so reckless

How could you be so reckless

How could you be so reckless

With someone’s heart?

Hey, this is a story I hate

But I told it to cope with the pain

I’m so sorry if you can relate