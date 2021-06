Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu What Would You Do - HONNE feat Pink Sweat$ yang Dirilis Kamis 11 Juni 2021

video klip Lagu What Would You Do - HONNE feat Pink Sweat$

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu What Would You Do yang dipopulerkan oleh HONNE feat Pink Sweat$.

Siak pula lirik lagu What Would You Do dalam terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia.

Lagu What Would You Do dirilis perdana pada Kamis, 11 Juni 2021 melalui kanal Youtube HONNE.

[Intro: HONNE]

Let's just say the world ended a week from now

What would you do? What would you do?

[Verse 1: HONNE]

Let's just say the world ended a week from now

What would you do? What would you do?

Only seven days that we're counting down