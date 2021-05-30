Musik Terkini
Lirik Lagu Hello Goodbye - YB feat Heiakim yang Trending YouTube, Beserta Terjemahan
Berikut lirik lagu Hello Goodbye - YB feat Heiakim. I hope you die as soon As possible cause I hate your attitude
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Hello Goodbye yang dinyanyikan oleh Reza Arab atau YB feat Heiakim.
Lagu Hello Goodbye - YB dirilis pada Jumat 28 Mei 2021 dan berhasil masuk trending YouTube Indonesia.
Langsung saja, berikut lirk lagu Hello Goodbye - YB feat Heiakim beserta terjemahannya.
I hope you die as soon
As possible cause I hate your attitude
When you got things to do
You still open dota 2
I hope you choke and die
I'm not supposed to say this cause
When I look you in the eye
You look pretty much like me
Much like me
It's just 'tween you and me
We're not meant to speak to each other like this
Pararap pap pap
Pap pap pa ra
Pararap pap pap
Pap pap pa ra
I'm so tired talking to
This psychedelic who washed my mind away
If I can make you go for good
The sun will shining thru
I hope you choke and die
I'm not supposed to say this cause
When I look you in the eye
You look pretty much like me
Much like me
I hope you die as soon
As possible cause I hate your attitude
When you got things to do
You still open dota 2
I hope you choke and die
I'm not supposed to say this cause
When I look you in the eye
You look pretty much like me
Much like me
Pararap pap pap
Pap pap pa ra
Lirik Lagu Hello Goodbye
Hello Goodbye
YB feat Heiakim
lirik lagu
terjemahan Indonesia
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id
|Lirik Lagu Bitter Sweet - Mingyu x Wonwoo Seventeen feat Lee Hi, Beserta Terjemahannya
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Waktu dan Perhatian - Rimar Indonesian Idol 2021, Jika Kau Bilang Cinta Saja
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars feat Anderson, .Paak, Silk Sonic
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Everything Sucks - Vaultboy yang Viral di TikTok, Baru Dirilis 21 Mei 2021
|Lirik Lagu I Think I’m in Love - Kat Dahlia, I Hope You Catch Me When I Land