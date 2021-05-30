Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Hello Goodbye - YB feat Heiakim yang Trending YouTube, Beserta Terjemahan

Berikut lirik lagu Hello Goodbye - YB feat Heiakim.

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Hello Goodbye yang dinyanyikan oleh Reza Arab atau YB feat Heiakim.

Lagu Hello Goodbye - YB dirilis pada Jumat 28 Mei 2021 dan berhasil masuk trending YouTube Indonesia.

Langsung saja, berikut lirk lagu Hello Goodbye - YB feat Heiakim beserta terjemahannya.

I hope you die as soon
As possible cause I hate your attitude
When you got things to do
You still open dota 2
I hope you choke and die
I'm not supposed to say this cause
When I look you in the eye
You look pretty much like me
Much like me

It's just 'tween you and me
We're not meant to speak to each other like this

Pararap pap pap
Pap pap pa ra

Pararap pap pap
Pap pap pa ra

I'm so tired talking to
This psychedelic who washed my mind away
If I can make you go for good
The sun will shining thru
I hope you choke and die
I'm not supposed to say this cause
When I look you in the eye
You look pretty much like me
Much like me

I hope you die as soon
As possible cause I hate your attitude
When you got things to do
You still open dota 2
I hope you choke and die
I'm not supposed to say this cause
When I look you in the eye
You look pretty much like me
Much like me

Pararap pap pap
Pap pap pa ra

Lirik Lagu Hello Goodbye
Hello Goodbye
YB feat Heiakim
lirik lagu
terjemahan Indonesia
