Lirik Lagu Hello Goodbye - YB feat Heiakim yang Trending YouTube, Beserta Terjemahan

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Hello Goodbye yang dinyanyikan oleh Reza Arab atau YB feat Heiakim.

Lagu Hello Goodbye - YB dirilis pada Jumat 28 Mei 2021 dan berhasil masuk trending YouTube Indonesia.

Langsung saja, berikut lirk lagu Hello Goodbye - YB feat Heiakim beserta terjemahannya.

I hope you die as soon

As possible cause I hate your attitude

When you got things to do

You still open dota 2

I hope you choke and die

I'm not supposed to say this cause

When I look you in the eye

You look pretty much like me

Much like me

It's just 'tween you and me

We're not meant to speak to each other like this

Pararap pap pap

Pap pap pa ra

Pararap pap pap

Pap pap pa ra

I'm so tired talking to

This psychedelic who washed my mind away

If I can make you go for good

The sun will shining thru

I hope you choke and die

I'm not supposed to say this cause

When I look you in the eye

You look pretty much like me

Much like me

I hope you die as soon

As possible cause I hate your attitude

When you got things to do

You still open dota 2

I hope you choke and die

I'm not supposed to say this cause

When I look you in the eye

You look pretty much like me

Much like me

Pararap pap pap

Pap pap pa ra