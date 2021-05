Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars feat Anderson, .Paak, Silk Sonic

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars berkolaborasi dengan Anderson, .Paak, Silk Sonic.

Lagu Leave The Door Open dirilis pada 5 Maret 2021 melalui akun YouTube Bruno Mars.

Lirik Lagu Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars

Say baby, say baby, say baby

What you doin'? (What you doin'?)

Where you at? (Where you at?)

Oh, you got plans? (You got plans?)

Don't say that (Shut yo' trap)

I'm sippin' wine (Sip, sip)

In a robe (Drip, drip)

I look too good (Look too good)

To be alone (Woohoo)

My house clean, uh (House clean)

My pool warm (Pool warm)

Just shaved (Smooth like a newborn)

We should be dancing, romancing, in the east wing

And the west wing of this mansion, what's happenin'?

I ain't playin' no games, every word

That I say is coming straight from the heart, uh

So if you tryna lay in these arms