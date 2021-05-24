Lirik Lagu Butter - BTS dan Terjemahannya, Pecahkan Rekor Viewers Terbanyak dalam 24 Jam

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Butter - BTS dan terjemahannya.

Lagu Butter - BTS dirilis pada Jumat 21 Mei 2021 dan music videonya mendapat viewers terbanyak dalam waktu 24 jam di YouTube.

Langsung saja berikut, lirik lagu Butter - BTS dan terjemahannya.

Smooth like butter

Like a criminal undercover

Gon' pop like trouble

Breakin' into your heart like that

Cool shade stunner

Yeah I owe it all to my mother

Hot like summer

Yeah I'm makin' you sweat like that

Break it down

Oh when I look in the mirror

I'll melt your heart into two

I got that superstar glow so (Ooh)

Do the boogie like

Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)

High like the moon rock with me baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)

Get it? let it roll

Smooth like butter

Pull you in like no other

Don't need no Usher

To remind me you got it bad

Ain't no other

That can sweep you up like a robber

Straight up, I got ya

Makin' you fall like that

Break it down

Oh when I look in the mirror

I'll melt your heart into two

I got that superstar glow so

Do the boogie like

Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)

High like the moon rock with me baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)

Get it? Let it roll

Get it? Let it roll

Get it? Let it roll

No ice on my wrist

I'm that n-ice guy

Got that right body and that right mind

Rollin' up to party got the right vibe

Smooth like butter

Hate us love us

Fresh boy pull up and we lay low

All the playas get movin' when the bass low

Got ARMY right behind us when we say so

Let's go

Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)

High like the moon rock with me baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)

Get it, let it roll

Smooth like (Butter)

Cool shade (Stunner)

And you know we don't stop

Hot like (Summer)

Ain't no (bummer)

You be like oh my god

We gon' make you rock and you say (Yeah)

We gon' make you bounce and you say (Yeah)

Hotter?

Sweeter!

Cooler?

Butter!

Get it? Let it roll