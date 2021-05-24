Lirik Lagu Butter - BTS dan Terjemahannya, Pecahkan Rekor Viewers Terbanyak dalam 24 Jam

Musik Terkini
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Butter - BTS dan terjemahannya.
Lagu Butter - BTS dirilis pada Jumat 21 Mei 2021 dan music videonya mendapat viewers terbanyak dalam waktu 24 jam di YouTube.
Langsung saja berikut, lirik lagu Butter - BTS dan terjemahannya.
Smooth like butter
Like a criminal undercover
Gon' pop like trouble
Breakin' into your heart like that
Cool shade stunner
Yeah I owe it all to my mother
Hot like summer
Yeah I'm makin' you sweat like that
Break it down
Oh when I look in the mirror
I'll melt your heart into two
I got that superstar glow so (Ooh)
Do the boogie like
Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
Get it? let it roll
Smooth like butter
Pull you in like no other
Don't need no Usher
To remind me you got it bad
Ain't no other
That can sweep you up like a robber
Straight up, I got ya
Makin' you fall like that
Break it down
Oh when I look in the mirror
I'll melt your heart into two
I got that superstar glow so
Do the boogie like
Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
Get it? Let it roll
Get it? Let it roll
Get it? Let it roll
No ice on my wrist
I'm that n-ice guy
Got that right body and that right mind
Rollin' up to party got the right vibe
Smooth like butter
Hate us love us
Fresh boy pull up and we lay low
All the playas get movin' when the bass low
Got ARMY right behind us when we say so
Let's go
Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
Get it, let it roll
Smooth like (Butter)
Cool shade (Stunner)
And you know we don't stop
Hot like (Summer)
Ain't no (bummer)
You be like oh my god
We gon' make you rock and you say (Yeah)
We gon' make you bounce and you say (Yeah)
Hotter?
Sweeter!
Cooler?
Butter!
Get it? Let it roll
