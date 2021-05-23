Lirik Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo dan Artinya, I hope you’re happy, but don’t be happier

Breaking News:

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Happier yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo dirilis pada Kamis (20/5/2021) dan langsung menyita perhatian warganet.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo selengkapnya.

We broke up a month ago
Your friends aren’t mine, you know, I know
You’ve moved on, found someone new
One more girl who brings out the better in you
And I thought my heart was attached
For all these sunlight of our past
But she’s so sweet, she’s so pretty
Does she mean you forgot about me?

Oh, I hope you’re happy
But not like how you were with me
I’m selfish, I know, I can’t let you go
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better
I hope you’re happy, but don’t be happier

And do you tell her she’s the most beautiful girl you’ve ever seen?
An eternal love bullshit you know you’ll never mean
Remember when I believed
You meant it when you said it first to me?
And now I’m pickin’ her apart
Like cuttin’ her down, make you miss my wretched heart
But she’s beautiful, she looks kind
She probably gives you butterflies

I hope you’re happy
But not like how you were with me
I’m selfish, I know, I can’t let you go
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better
I hope you’re happy, I wish you all the best, really
Say you love her, baby
Just not like you loved me
And think of me fondly when your hands are on her
I hope you’re happy, but don’t be happier

Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh

I hope you’re happy
Just not like how you were with me
I’m selfish, I know, can’t let you go
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better
I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
