Lirik Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo dan Artinya, I hope you’re happy, but don’t be happier

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Happier yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo dirilis pada Kamis (20/5/2021) dan langsung menyita perhatian warganet.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo selengkapnya.

We broke up a month ago

Your friends aren’t mine, you know, I know

You’ve moved on, found someone new

One more girl who brings out the better in you

And I thought my heart was attached

For all these sunlight of our past

But she’s so sweet, she’s so pretty

Does she mean you forgot about me?

Oh, I hope you’re happy

But not like how you were with me

I’m selfish, I know, I can’t let you go

So find someone great, but don’t find no one better

I hope you’re happy, but don’t be happier

And do you tell her she’s the most beautiful girl you’ve ever seen?

An eternal love bullshit you know you’ll never mean

Remember when I believed

You meant it when you said it first to me?

And now I’m pickin’ her apart

Like cuttin’ her down, make you miss my wretched heart

But she’s beautiful, she looks kind

She probably gives you butterflies

I hope you’re happy

But not like how you were with me

I’m selfish, I know, I can’t let you go

So find someone great, but don’t find no one better

I hope you’re happy, I wish you all the best, really

Say you love her, baby

Just not like you loved me

And think of me fondly when your hands are on her

I hope you’re happy, but don’t be happier

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

I hope you’re happy

Just not like how you were with me

I’m selfish, I know, can’t let you go

So find someone great, but don’t find no one better

I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier