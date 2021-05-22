Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Another One Bites The Dust - Queen, Disebut Mirip Butter Milik BTS

Em Am Another one bites the dust Em Em Am And another one gone, and another one gone, Another one bites the dust F#m Hey, I'm gonna get you too

Kompas.com
SURYA.co.id, - Berikut Lirik dan Chord Lagu Another One Bites The Dust yang dipopulerkan oleh Queen, viral disebut mirip single terbaru BTS.

Another One Bites The Dust merupakan salah satu lagu hits milik grup band rock populer asal Inggris yaitu Queen pada tahun 1980an. 

Lagu ini kembali Viral di Media Sosial usai disebut mirip dengan single terbaru boyband asal Korea Selatan yaitu BTS.

Sebelumnya, akun resmi Queen di Twitter sempat menulis.  

"Apa kamu siap, hey apa kamu siap untuk ini..Another One Bites The Dust x #BTS_Butter," tulis akun @QueenWillRock.

langsung saja, berikut lirik dan chord lagu Another One Bites The Dust dari Queen.

Chord Another One Bites The Dust - Queen

Capo 1

[Verse 1]
Em Am
Steve walks warily down the street, with the brim pulled way down low

Em Am
Ain't no sound but the sound of his feet, Machine guns ready to go

