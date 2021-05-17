Lirik Lagu We Will Not Go Down (Song For Gaza) - Michael Heart, Lengkap Arti dan Terjemahan

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu We Will Not Go Down ( Song For Gaza) yang dinyanyikan Michael Heart.

Lagu We Will Not Go Down merupakan lagu yang menceritakan konflik dan perang di Gaza, Palestina.

We Will Not Go Down - Michael Heart menjadi salah satu lagu Palestina yang paling populer. Berikut selengkapnya.

A blinding flash of white light

Lit up the sky over Gaza tonight

People running for cover

Not knowing whether they’re dead or alive

They came with their tanks and their planes

With ravaging fiery flames

And nothing remains

Just a voice rising up in the smoky haze

We will not go down

In the night, without a fight

You can burn up our mosques and our homes and our schools

But our spirit will never die

We will not go down

In Gaza tonight

Women and children alike

Murdered and massacred night after night

While the so-called leaders of countries afar

Debated on who’s wrong or right

But their powerless words were in vain

And the bombs fell down like acid rain

But through the tears and the blood and the pain

You can still hear that voice through the smoky haze

We will not go down

In the night, without a fight

You can burn up our mosques and our homes and our schools

But our spirit will never die

We will not go down

In Gaza tonight

We will not go down

In the night, without a fight

You can burn up our mosques and our homes and our schools

But our spirit will never die



We will not go down

In the night, without a fight

We will not go down

In Gaza tonight