Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik Lagu We Will Not Go Down (Song For Gaza) - Michael Heart, Lengkap Arti dan Terjemahan

Lirik lagu We Will Not Go Down ( Song For Gaza) - Michael Heart. Lagu Palestina yang menceritakan perang di Gaza.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu We Will Not Go Down (Song For Gaza) - Michael Heart, Lengkap Arti dan Terjemahan
AFP PHOTO / ABBAS MOMANI
Seorang pengunjuk rasa memegang bendera Palestina, berdiri di tengah kepulan gas air mata. 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu We Will Not Go Down ( Song For Gaza) yang dinyanyikan Michael Heart.

Lagu We Will Not Go Down merupakan lagu yang menceritakan konflik dan perang di Gaza, Palestina.

We Will Not Go Down - Michael Heart menjadi salah satu lagu Palestina yang paling populer. Berikut selengkapnya.

A blinding flash of white light
Lit up the sky over Gaza tonight
People running for cover
Not knowing whether they’re dead or alive
They came with their tanks and their planes
With ravaging fiery flames
And nothing remains
Just a voice rising up in the smoky haze

We will not go down
In the night, without a fight
You can burn up our mosques and our homes and our schools
But our spirit will never die
We will not go down
In Gaza tonight

Women and children alike
Murdered and massacred night after night
While the so-called leaders of countries afar
Debated on who’s wrong or right
But their powerless words were in vain
And the bombs fell down like acid rain
But through the tears and the blood and the pain
You can still hear that voice through the smoky haze

We will not go down
In the night, without a fight
You can burn up our mosques and our homes and our schools
But our spirit will never die
We will not go down
In Gaza tonight

We will not go down
In the night, without a fight
You can burn up our mosques and our homes and our schools
But our spirit will never die

We will not go down
In the night, without a fight
We will not go down
In Gaza tonight

Mulai dari
1. Arti atau Terjemahan Indonesia
Halaman
Intro1
Tags
lirik lagu We Will Not Go Down
We Will Not Go Down
Lagu Palestina
Lirik Lagu Palestina
lirik lagu
Michael Heart
arti lagu
Arti Lagu We Will Not Go Down
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Terungkap! Wanita yang Marahi Polisi di Pos Penyekatan Pantai Anyer Berinisial UR, Terancam Pidana
Terungkap! Wanita yang Marahi Polisi di Pos Penyekatan Pantai Anyer Berinisial UR, Terancam Pidana
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan