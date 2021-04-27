Lirik dan Arti Lagu It Will Rain - Bruno Mars yang Viral di TikTok, There'll Be No Sunlight

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu It Will Rain - Bruno Mars beserta arti atau terjemahannya.

If you ever leave me baby,

Leave some morphine at my door

'Cause it would take a whole lot of medication

To realize what we used to have,

We don't have it anymore.

There's no religion that could save me

No matter how long my knees are on the floor

Ooh so keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'

Will keep you by my side

Will keep you from walkin' out the door.

'Cause there'll be no sunlight

If I lose you, baby

There'll be no clear skies

If I lose you, baby

Just like the clouds

My eyes will do the same, if you walk away

Everyday it will rain

I'll never be your mother's favorite

Your daddy can't even look me in the eye

Ooh if I was in their shoes, I'd be doing the same thing

Sayin there goes my little girl

Walkin' with that troublesome guy

But they're just afraid of something they can't understand

Ooh but little darlin' watch me change their minds

Yea for you I'll try I'll try I'll try I'll try

I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleeding

If that'll make you mine

'Cause there'll be no sunlight

If I lose you, baby

There'll be no clear skies

If I lose you, baby

Just like the clouds

My eyes will do the same, if you walk away

Everyday it will rain

Don't you say, goodbye

Don't you say, goodbye

I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleeding

If that'll make it right

'Cause there'll be no sunlight

If I lose you, baby

There'll be no clear skies

If I lose you, baby

Just like the clouds

My eyes will do the same, if you walk away

Everyday it will rain

