Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Arti Lagu It Will Rain - Bruno Mars yang Viral di TikTok, There'll Be No Sunlight
Lirik dan Arti Lagu It Will Rain - Bruno Mars
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu It Will Rain - Bruno Mars beserta arti atau terjemahannya.
Lagu It Will rain - Bruno Mars kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.
Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu It Will Rain - Bruno Mars selengkapnya.
If you ever leave me baby,
Leave some morphine at my door
'Cause it would take a whole lot of medication
To realize what we used to have,
We don't have it anymore.
There's no religion that could save me
No matter how long my knees are on the floor
Ooh so keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'
Will keep you by my side
Will keep you from walkin' out the door.
'Cause there'll be no sunlight
If I lose you, baby
There'll be no clear skies
If I lose you, baby
Just like the clouds
My eyes will do the same, if you walk away
Everyday it will rain
I'll never be your mother's favorite
Your daddy can't even look me in the eye
Ooh if I was in their shoes, I'd be doing the same thing
Sayin there goes my little girl
Walkin' with that troublesome guy
But they're just afraid of something they can't understand
Ooh but little darlin' watch me change their minds
Yea for you I'll try I'll try I'll try I'll try
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleeding
If that'll make you mine
'Cause there'll be no sunlight
If I lose you, baby
There'll be no clear skies
If I lose you, baby
Just like the clouds
My eyes will do the same, if you walk away
Everyday it will rain
Don't you say, goodbye
Don't you say, goodbye
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleeding
If that'll make it right
'Cause there'll be no sunlight
If I lose you, baby
There'll be no clear skies
If I lose you, baby
Just like the clouds
My eyes will do the same, if you walk away
Everyday it will rain
Lirik Lagu It Will Rain
It Will Rain
Bruno Mars
There Be No Sunlight
Arti Lagu It Will Rain
