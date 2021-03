Lirik Lagu M.I.A - Afgan feat Jackson Wang Lengkap Terjemahan Indonesia, Trending YouTube

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu M.I.A yang dinyanyikan Afgan feat Jackson Wang.

Lagu M.I.A - Afgan feat Jackson Wang dirilis pada Kamis (18/3/2021) dan kini berada di jajaran trending YouTube Indonesia. Berikut selengkapnya.

(Afgan)

Now you always wear your heart upon your sleeve

I still think about you, even when I sleep

Why you always worried that I'm gonna leave

You don't have to do that, baby not with me

You ain't gotta switch up like that

Know you want love like that

Treat you so good right back

Don't say you want it

Say you want love like that

Love like that

And just like that

You come right back

You know you got my heart

And that's all I ever want

I told you from the start

And I won't (yeah)

Won't go M.I.A. (ah), go M.I.A. (ah)

No need to be scared now

Know I'm gonna stay around

Won't go M.I.A. (ah), go M.I.A. (ah)

No need to be scared now

Know I'm gonna stay around

(Jackson Wang)

I'm waitin' like that

Cloudy bay on deck

Lovin' you no test

Put myself on a bet

Don't hesitate

Nah nah nah nah

My lovin' for you girl it's true

Oh no

Got me at hello

It's like you're magic how you flipped my emotions

Don't try to assume

Girl I'm not leaving you

I'm swimmin' in feelings

Your love got me fienin'

(Afgan)

You ain't gotta switch up like that

Know you want love like that

Treat you so good right back

Don't say you want it

Say you want love like that

Love like that

And just like that

You come right back

You know you got my heart

And that's all I ever want

I told you from the start

And I won't (yeah)

Won't go M.I.A., (ah) go M.I.A. (ah)

No need to be scared now

Know I'm gonna stay around

Won't go M.I.A. (ah), go M.I.A. (ah)

No need to be scared now

Know I'm gonna stay around