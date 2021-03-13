Lirik dan Chord Lagu Ain't My Fault - Zara Larsson, It Ain't My Fault You Keep Turning Me On

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Ain't My Fault yang dipopulerkan oleh Zara Larsson, solois wanita asal Swedia kelahiran 1997.

Lagu ini dirilis melalui tiga label rekaman, diantaranya adalah TEN Music Group, Epic Records, dan Sony Music.

[Intro]

Bm

Oh my, oh my, oh my

Bm

Oh my, oh my, oh my

Bm Bm

Oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my

[Verse 1]

Bm

It ain't my fault you keep turning me on

Bm

It ain't my fault you got, got me so gone

Bm

It ain't my fault I'm not leaving alone

Bm

It ain't my fault you keep turning me on

Bm

I can't talk right now, I'm looking and I like what I'm seeing

Got me feeling kinda shocked right now

Bm

Could've stopped right now, even if I wanted

Gotta get it, get it, get it, while it's hot right now

Bm

Oh my god, what is this

Why you all in my business

Bm

Baby I insist, please don't blame me for what ever happens next

[Pre-Chorus]

G Bm

No I, can't be responsible

F#m

If I, get you in trouble now

G Bm (A/C#) (D)

See you're, too irresistible

F#m

Yeah that's for sure



[Chorus]

G Bm

So if I put your hands where my eyes can't see

F#m

Then you're the one who's got a hold on me

G Bm (A/C#) (D) F#m

No I can't be responsible, responsible