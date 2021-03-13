Lirik dan Chord Lagu Ain't My Fault - Zara Larsson, It Ain't My Fault You Keep Turning Me On

Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Ain't My Fault - Zara Larsson

Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Ain't My Fault yang dipopulerkan oleh Zara Larsson, solois wanita asal Swedia kelahiran 1997.

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Ain't My Fault - Zara Larsson 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Ain't My Fault yang dipopulerkan oleh Zara Larsson, solois wanita asal Swedia kelahiran 1997.

Lagu ini dirilis melalui tiga label rekaman, diantaranya adalah TEN Music Group, Epic Records, dan Sony Music.

[Intro]
Bm
     Oh my, oh my, oh my
Bm
     Oh my, oh my, oh my
Bm                                   Bm
     Oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my

[Verse 1]
   Bm
It ain't my fault you keep turning me on
   Bm
It ain't my fault you got, got me so gone
   Bm
It ain't my fault I'm not leaving alone
   Bm
It ain't my fault you keep turning me on
          Bm
I can't talk right now, I'm looking and I like what I'm seeing

Got me feeling kinda shocked right now
              Bm
Could've stopped right now, even if I wanted

Gotta get it, get it, get it, while it's hot right now
Bm
Oh my god, what is this

Why you all in my business
        Bm
Baby I insist, please don't blame me for what ever happens next

[Pre-Chorus]
G        Bm
    No I,     can't be responsible
F#m
     If I, get you in trouble now
G              Bm (A/C#)   (D)
    See you're,      too irresistible
F#m
    Yeah that's for sure

 
[Chorus]
          G                                     Bm
So if I put your hands where my eyes can't see
         F#m
Then you're the one who's got a hold on me
G            Bm (A/C#) (D)         F#m
    No I can't  be   responsible, responsible

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
