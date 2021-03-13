Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Ain't My Fault - Zara Larsson, It Ain't My Fault You Keep Turning Me On
Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Ain't My Fault yang dipopulerkan oleh Zara Larsson, solois wanita asal Swedia kelahiran 1997.
Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
SURYA.CO.ID - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Ain't My Fault yang dipopulerkan oleh Zara Larsson, solois wanita asal Swedia kelahiran 1997.
Lagu ini dirilis melalui tiga label rekaman, diantaranya adalah TEN Music Group, Epic Records, dan Sony Music.
[Intro]
Bm
Oh my, oh my, oh my
Bm
Oh my, oh my, oh my
Bm Bm
Oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my
[Verse 1]
Bm
It ain't my fault you keep turning me on
Bm
It ain't my fault you got, got me so gone
Bm
It ain't my fault I'm not leaving alone
Bm
It ain't my fault you keep turning me on
Bm
I can't talk right now, I'm looking and I like what I'm seeing
Got me feeling kinda shocked right now
Bm
Could've stopped right now, even if I wanted
Gotta get it, get it, get it, while it's hot right now
Bm
Oh my god, what is this
Why you all in my business
Bm
Baby I insist, please don't blame me for what ever happens next
[Pre-Chorus]
G Bm
No I, can't be responsible
F#m
If I, get you in trouble now
G Bm (A/C#) (D)
See you're, too irresistible
F#m
Yeah that's for sure
[Chorus]
G Bm
So if I put your hands where my eyes can't see
F#m
Then you're the one who's got a hold on me
G Bm (A/C#) (D) F#m
No I can't be responsible, responsible
|Lirik Lagu On The Ground - Rose BLACKPINK dan Terjemahannya, Trending YouTube 1
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Terbang Bersamaku - Kangen Band, Viral di TikTok 'Dan Terbanglah Bersamaku'
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Rumpang - Nadin Amizah, Viral di TikTok 'Katanya Mimpiku Kan Terwujud'
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Take Me Home - Pamungkas yang Viral di TikTok, Judul Asli To The Bone
|Lirik dan Chord I am Just Like You - Madds Buckley, Viral di TikTok 'Big Brother I am Just Like You'