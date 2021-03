Lirik Lagu Barakallah - Maher Zain Tulisan Latin, Dilengkapi Terjemahan Indonesia

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Barakallah - Maher Zain yang selalu populer menjelang bulan Ramadhan.

Lagu Barakallah - Maher Zain masuk dalam debut Album perdana Maher Zain berjudul Thank You Allah yang dirilis tahun 2009. Berikut selengkapnya.

We're here on this special day

Our hearts are full of pleasure

A day that brings the two of you

Close together

We're gathered here to celebrate

A moment you'll always treasure

We ask Allah to make your love

Last forever

Let's raise our hands and make Du'a

Like the Prophet taught us

And with one voice

Let's all say, say, say

Barakallahhu lakuma wa baraka alikuma

Wa jamaah baina kuma fii khair

Barakallahhu lakuma wa baraka alikuma

Wa jamaah baina kuma fii khair

From now you'll share all your chores

Through heart-ship to support each other

Together worshipping Allah

Seeking His pleasure

We pray that He will fill your life

With happiness and blessings

And grants your kids who make your home

Filled with laughter

Let's raise our hands and make Dua

Like the Prophet taught us

And with one voice

Let's all say, say, say