Lirik dan Arti Lagu Unstoppable - Sia, I’m Unstoppable I’m a Porsche With No Breaks, Viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagi Unstoppable - Sia beserta arti atau terjemahan Indonesia.

Lagu Unstoppable - Sia dirilis pada Mei 2020 dan belakangan ini viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya. Berikut selengkapnya.

All smiles, I know what it takes to fool this town

I’ll do it ’til the sun goes down and all through the night time

Oh yeah, oh yeah, I’ll tell you what you wanna hear

Leave my sunglasses on while I shed a tear

It’s never the right time, yeah, yeah

I put my arm around, show you how strong how I am

I put my arm around, I’ll show you that I am

Chorus

I’m unstoppable

I’m a Porsche with no breaks

I’m invincible

Yeah, I win every single game

I’m so powerful

I don’t need batteries to play

I’m so confident, yeah, I’m unstoppable today

Unstoppable today, unstoppable today

Unstoppable today, I’m unstoppable today

Verse 2:

Break down, only alone I will cry out now

You’ll never see what’s hiding out

Hiding out deep down, yeah, yeah

I know, I’ve heard that to let your feelings show

Is the only way to make friendships grow

But I’m too afraid now, yeah, yeah

I put my arm around, show you how strong how I am

I put my arm around, I’ll show you that I am