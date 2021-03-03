Lirik dan Arti Lagu Unstoppable - Sia, I’m Unstoppable I’m a Porsche With No Breaks, Viral di TikTok 

Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Arti Lagu Unstoppable - Sia: I'm unstoppable I'm a Porsche with no breaks I'm invincible Yeah, I win every single game
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagi Unstoppable - Sia beserta arti atau terjemahan Indonesia.
Lagu Unstoppable - Sia dirilis pada Mei 2020 dan belakangan ini viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya. Berikut selengkapnya.
All smiles, I know what it takes to fool this town
I’ll do it ’til the sun goes down and all through the night time
Oh yeah, oh yeah, I’ll tell you what you wanna hear
Leave my sunglasses on while I shed a tear
It’s never the right time, yeah, yeah
I put my arm around, show you how strong how I am
I put my arm around, I’ll show you that I am
Chorus
I’m unstoppable
I’m a Porsche with no breaks
I’m invincible
Yeah, I win every single game
I’m so powerful
I don’t need batteries to play
I’m so confident, yeah, I’m unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, unstoppable today
Unstoppable today, I’m unstoppable today
Verse 2:
Break down, only alone I will cry out now
You’ll never see what’s hiding out
Hiding out deep down, yeah, yeah
I know, I’ve heard that to let your feelings show
Is the only way to make friendships grow
But I’m too afraid now, yeah, yeah
I put my arm around, show you how strong how I am
I put my arm around, I’ll show you that I am
Unstoppable
