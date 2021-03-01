Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Arti Lagu Runaway - Aurora yang Viral di TikTok, Now Take Me Home Home Where I Belong
Lirik dan Arti Lagu Runaway - Aurora: Now take me home, Take me home where I belong, I can't take it anymore
Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Runaway yang dipopulerkan oleh Aurora beserta arti atau terjemahan Indonesia.
Lagu Runaway - Aurora dirilis pada 2016 silam dan belakangan viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya. Berikut selangkapnya.
I was listening to the ocean
I saw a face in the sand
But when I picked it up
Then it vanished away from my hands, down
I had a dream I was seven
Climbing my way in a tree
I saw a piece of heaven
Waiting, impatient, for me, down
And I was running far away
Would I run off the world someday?
Nobody knows, nobody knows
I was dancing in the rain
I felt alive and I can't complain
But now take me home
Take me home where I belong
I can't take it anymore
I was painting a picture
The picture was a painting of you
And for a moment I thought you were here
But then again, it wasn't true, down
And all this time I have been lying
Oh, lying in secret to myself
I've been putting sorrow on the farthest place on my shelf
And I was running far away
Would I run off the world someday?
Nobody knows, nobody knows
And I was dancing in the rain
I felt alive and I can't complain
But now take me home
Take me home where I belong
I got no other place to go
Now take me home
Take me home where I belong
I got no other place to go
Now take me home
Take me home where I belong
I can't take it anymore
But I kept running for a soft place to fall
And I kept running for a soft place to fall
And I kept running for a soft place to fall
And I kept running for a soft place to fall
And I was running far away
Would I run off the world someday?
But now take me home
Take me home where I belong
I got no other place to go
Now take me home
Take me home where I belong
I got no other place to go
Now take me home, home where I belong
Now take me home, home where I belong
Now take me home, home where I belong
Now take me home, home where I belong
