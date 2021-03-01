Lirik dan Arti Lagu Runaway - Aurora yang Viral di TikTok, Now Take Me Home Home Where I Belong 

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Runaway yang dipopulerkan oleh Aurora beserta arti atau terjemahan Indonesia.

Lagu Runaway - Aurora dirilis pada 2016 silam dan belakangan viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya. Berikut selangkapnya.

I was listening to the ocean

I saw a face in the sand

But when I picked it up

Then it vanished away from my hands, down

I had a dream I was seven

Climbing my way in a tree

I saw a piece of heaven

Waiting, impatient, for me, down

And I was running far away

Would I run off the world someday?

Nobody knows, nobody knows

I was dancing in the rain

I felt alive and I can't complain

But now take me home

Take me home where I belong

I can't take it anymore

I was painting a picture

The picture was a painting of you

And for a moment I thought you were here

But then again, it wasn't true, down

And all this time I have been lying

Oh, lying in secret to myself

I've been putting sorrow on the farthest place on my shelf

And I was running far away

Would I run off the world someday?

Nobody knows, nobody knows

And I was dancing in the rain

I felt alive and I can't complain

But now take me home

Take me home where I belong

I got no other place to go

Now take me home

Take me home where I belong

I got no other place to go

Now take me home

Take me home where I belong

I can't take it anymore

But I kept running for a soft place to fall

And I kept running for a soft place to fall

And I kept running for a soft place to fall

And I kept running for a soft place to fall

And I was running far away

Would I run off the world someday?

But now take me home

Take me home where I belong

I got no other place to go

Now take me home

Take me home where I belong

I got no other place to go

Now take me home, home where I belong

Now take me home, home where I belong

Now take me home, home where I belong

Now take me home, home where I belong