Chord Lagu Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo yang Akan Dinyanyikan Anggi Marito Indonesian Idol 2021

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Drivers License yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Lirik dan chord lagu Drivers License mulai banyak diburu setelah Anggi Marito Indonesian Idol 2021 akan membawakan lagu tersebut di Spektakuler Show 7, Senin (1/3/2021).

[Verse 1]

G

I got my driver’s license last week

Em

Just like we always talked about

'Cause you were so excited for me

C

To finally drive up to your house

But today I drove through the suburbs

G

Crying 'cause you weren't around

G

And you're probably with that blonde girl

Who always made me doubt

Em

She's so much older than me

She's everything I'm insecure about

C

Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs

G

'Cause how could I ever love someone else?



[Chorus]

C

And I know we weren't perfect

G

but I've never felt this way for no one

C

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay

G

now that I'm gone