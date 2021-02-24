Chord dan Lirik Lagu Weak - Larissa Lambert, Viral di TikTok 'I Get So Weak in the Knees'

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Inilah Chord dan Lirik lagu berjudul Weak yang dinyanyikan oleh Larissa Lambert dan viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok dengan liriknya berbunyi 'I Get So Weak in the Knees', chord dan lirik lagu Weak - Larissa Lambert banyak dicari.

Berikut chord dan liriknya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik dan Chord Lagu Weak dari Larissa Lambert'

[Verse 1]

Bm C

I don't know what it is that you've done to me

Bm C

But it's caused me to act in such a crazy way

Bm C

Whatever it is that you do when you do what your doing

Bm C

it's a feeling that i want to stay

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm G

'Cause my heart starts beating triple time

C D#

With thoughts of loving you on my mind

Dm G

But I can't figure out just what to do

Am Bm C D

When the cause and cure is you

[Chorus]

Bm

I get so weak in the knees

Em

I can hardly speak

Am

I lose all control

D Bm

And something takes over me

Em

In a daze, your love's so amazing

A D Bm

it's not a phase I want you to stay with me

Em

By my side, I swallow all of my pride

Am

Your love is so sweet

C B Em A

It knocks me right off of my feet

Am D G

Can't explain why your love, it makes me weak

[Verse 2]

Bm C

Time after time after time I try to fight it

Bm C

But your love is strong it keeps on holding on

Bm C

Resistance is down when you're around cries fading

Bm C

In my condition, i dont want to be alone

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm G

'Cause my heart starts beating triple time

C D#

With thoughts of loving you on my mind

Dm G

But I can't figure out just what to do

Am Bm C D

When the cause and cure is you

[Chorus]

Bm

I get so weak in the knees

Em

I can hardly speak

Am

I lose all control

D Bm

And something takes over me

Em

In a daze, your love's so amazing

A D Bm

it's not a phase I want you to stay with me

Em

By my side, I swallow all of my pride

Am

Your love is so sweet

C B Em A

It knocks me right off of my feet

Am D G

Can't explain why your love, it makes me weak

Berikut video klipnya.