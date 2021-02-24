Chord dan Lirik Lagu Weak - Larissa Lambert, Viral di TikTok 'I Get So Weak in the Knees'

Musik Terkini
SURYA.co.id - Inilah Chord dan Lirik lagu berjudul Weak yang dinyanyikan oleh Larissa Lambert dan viral di TikTok.
Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok dengan liriknya berbunyi 'I Get So Weak in the Knees', chord dan lirik lagu Weak - Larissa Lambert banyak dicari.
[Verse 1]
Bm C
I don't know what it is that you've done to me
Bm C
But it's caused me to act in such a crazy way
Bm C
Whatever it is that you do when you do what your doing
Bm C
it's a feeling that i want to stay
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm G
'Cause my heart starts beating triple time
C D#
With thoughts of loving you on my mind
Dm G
But I can't figure out just what to do
Am Bm C D
When the cause and cure is you
[Chorus]
Bm
I get so weak in the knees
Em
I can hardly speak
Am
I lose all control
D Bm
And something takes over me
Em
In a daze, your love's so amazing
A D Bm
it's not a phase I want you to stay with me
Em
By my side, I swallow all of my pride
Am
Your love is so sweet
C B Em A
It knocks me right off of my feet
Am D G
Can't explain why your love, it makes me weak
[Verse 2]
Bm C
Time after time after time I try to fight it
Bm C
But your love is strong it keeps on holding on
Bm C
Resistance is down when you're around cries fading
Bm C
In my condition, i dont want to be alone
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm G
'Cause my heart starts beating triple time
C D#
With thoughts of loving you on my mind
Dm G
But I can't figure out just what to do
Am Bm C D
When the cause and cure is you
[Chorus]
Bm
I get so weak in the knees
Em
I can hardly speak
Am
I lose all control
D Bm
And something takes over me
Em
In a daze, your love's so amazing
A D Bm
it's not a phase I want you to stay with me
Em
By my side, I swallow all of my pride
Am
Your love is so sweet
C B Em A
It knocks me right off of my feet
Am D G
Can't explain why your love, it makes me weak
