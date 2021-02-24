Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Weak - Larissa Lambert, Viral di TikTok 'I Get So Weak in the Knees'

I Get So Weak in the Knees. Chord dan Lirik Lagu Weak - Larissa Lambert yang viral di TikTok dan menjadi lagu TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Weak - Larissa Lambert, Viral di TikTok 'I Get So Weak in the Knees'
Youtube larissa lambert
Ilustrasi Lagu Weak - Larissa Lambert yang Viral di TikTok 'I Get So Weak in the Knees'. Chord dan liriknya ada di artikel ini 

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Inilah Chord dan Lirik lagu berjudul Weak yang dinyanyikan oleh Larissa Lambert dan viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok dengan liriknya berbunyi 'I Get So Weak in the Knees', chord dan lirik lagu Weak - Larissa Lambert banyak dicari.

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Ekspektasi - Ocan Siagian, Kisah Ini Berawal dari Instagram Viral di TikTok

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Lagu Location - Khalid yang Viral di TikTok, Send Me Your Location

Berikut chord dan liriknya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik dan Chord Lagu Weak dari Larissa Lambert'

[Verse 1]
Bm                                                         C
I don't know what it is that you've done to me
Bm                                                           C
But it's caused me to act in such a crazy way
Bm                                                                         C
Whatever it is that you do when you do what your doing
Bm                                     C
it's a feeling that i want to stay

[Pre-Chorus]
                  Dm                          G
'Cause my heart starts beating triple time
        C                                  D#
With thoughts of loving you on my mind
Dm                               G
But I can't figure out just what to do
                Am           Bm   C D
When the cause and cure is you

[Chorus]
               Bm
I get so weak in the knees
           Em
I can hardly speak
   Am
I lose all control
        D                               Bm
And something takes over me
                                Em
In a daze, your love's so amazing
A                         D                               Bm
it's not a phase I want you to stay with me
                            Em
By my side, I swallow all of my pride
          Am
Your love is so sweet
      C                      B            Em A
It knocks me right off of my feet
Am                                D                            G
Can't explain why your love, it makes me weak

[Verse 2]
Bm                                                 C
Time after time after time I try to fight it
       Bm                                                        C
But your love is strong it keeps on holding on
     Bm                                                             C
Resistance is down when you're around cries fading
    Bm                                                C
In my condition, i dont want to be alone

[Pre-Chorus]
                   Dm                        G
'Cause my heart starts beating triple time
         C                                 D#
With thoughts of loving you on my mind
Dm                            G
But I can't figure out just what to do
                 Am           Bm  C  D
When the cause and cure is you

[Chorus]
             Bm
I get so weak in the knees
         Em
I can hardly speak
   Am
I lose all control
        D                               Bm
And something takes over me
                                   Em
In a daze, your love's so amazing
A                            D                            Bm
it's not a phase I want you to stay with me
                            Em
By my side, I swallow all of my pride
         Am
Your love is so sweet
      C                      B         Em     A
It knocks me right off of my feet
Am                                D                            G
Can't explain why your love, it makes me weak

Berikut video klipnya.

Tags
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Weak - Larissa Lambert
Weak - Larissa Lambert
Larissa Lambert
I Get So Weak in the Knees
viral di TikTok
lagu TikTok
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta
Editor: Musahadah
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Jokowi Disambut Banyak Warga saat Kunjungi NTT, Netizen Bandingkan dengan Kerumunan Rizieq Shihab
Jokowi Disambut Banyak Warga saat Kunjungi NTT, Netizen Bandingkan dengan Kerumunan Rizieq Shihab
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan