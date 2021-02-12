Chord dan Lirik Lagu Caught in the Middle - Lenka yang Viral di TikTok

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Caught in the Middle atau yang berjudul The Show oleh Lenka dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak jadi lagu TikTok, chord dan lirik lagu Caught in the Middle - Lenka banyak dicari.

C

I'm just a little bit caught in the middle

G

Life is a maze and love is a riddle

Am

I don't know where to go, can't do it alone

F C

I've tried, and I don't know why...

C G Am

Slow it down, make it stop

F C

Or else my heart is going to pop

G Am

'Cause it's too much, yeah it's a lot

F C

To be something I'm not

G Am

I'm a fool out of love

F G

'Cause I just can't get enough...



C

I'm just a little bit caught in the middle

G

Life is a maze and love is a riddle

Am

I don't know where to go, can't do it alone

F

I've tried, and I don't know why.

C

I'm just a little girl lost in the moment

G

I'm so scared but I don't show it

Am

I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down

F G

I know I've got to let it go...

C

And just enjoy the show



C G Am

The sun is hot in the sky

F C

Just like a giant spotlight

G Am

The people follow the signs

F C

And synchronise in time

G Am

It's a joke, nobody knows

F G

They've got a ticket to the show....



[Chorus]

C

I'm just a little bit caught in the middle

G

Life is a maze and love is a riddle

Am

I don't know where to go, can't do it alone

F C

I've tried, and I don't know why.

C

I'm just a little girl lost in the moment

G

I'm so scared but I don't show it

Am

I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down

F G

I know I've got to let it go...

F

And just enjoy the show (2x)