Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Caught in the Middle - Lenka yang Viral di TikTok

Inilah chord dan lirik lagu Caught in the Middle atau yang berjudul The Show oleh Lenka dan kini viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Caught in the Middle - Lenka yang Viral di TikTok
YouTube lenkatv
Lirik Lagu Caught in the Middle atau The Show - Lenka yang viral di TikTok. 'I'm just a little bit caught in the middle' 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Caught in the Middle atau yang berjudul The Show oleh Lenka dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak jadi lagu TikTok, chord dan lirik lagu Caught in the Middle - Lenka banyak dicari.

C
I'm just a little bit caught in the middle
G
Life is a maze and love is a riddle
Am
I don't know where to go, can't do it alone
F C
I've tried, and I don't know why...
C G Am
Slow it down, make it stop
F C
Or else my heart is going to pop
G Am
'Cause it's too much, yeah it's a lot
F C
To be something I'm not
G Am
I'm a fool out of love
F G
'Cause I just can't get enough...

C
I'm just a little bit caught in the middle
G
Life is a maze and love is a riddle
Am
I don't know where to go, can't do it alone
F
I've tried, and I don't know why.
C
I'm just a little girl lost in the moment
G
I'm so scared but I don't show it
Am
I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down
F G
I know I've got to let it go...
C
And just enjoy the show

C G Am
The sun is hot in the sky
F C
Just like a giant spotlight
G Am
The people follow the signs
F C
And synchronise in time
G Am
It's a joke, nobody knows
F G
They've got a ticket to the show....

[Chorus]
C
I'm just a little bit caught in the middle
G
Life is a maze and love is a riddle
Am
I don't know where to go, can't do it alone
F C
I've tried, and I don't know why.
C
I'm just a little girl lost in the moment
G
I'm so scared but I don't show it
Am
I can't figure it out, it's bringing me down
F G
I know I've got to let it go...

And just enjoy the show (2x)

Tags
lirik lagu
Lenka
SURYA.co.id
chord lagu
Caught in the Middle
surabaya.tribunnews.com
lirik dan chord lagu
viral di TikTok
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Terungkap Motif Pembunuhan Wanita yang Mayatnya Ditemukan di Lemari, Berawal dari Cemburu
Terungkap Motif Pembunuhan Wanita yang Mayatnya Ditemukan di Lemari, Berawal dari Cemburu
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan