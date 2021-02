Lirik Lagu She Said Hola, Como Estás atau Don't Mind - Kent Jones yang Viral di TikTok 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu She Said Hola Como Estás atau Don't Mind yang dinyanyikan Kent Jones.

Lagu Don't Mind - Kent Jones dirilis pada 2015 silam dan belakangan kembali viral di TikTok dan media sosial lainnya.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik She Said Hola Como Estas atau Don't Mind - Kent Jones.

Hola, Hola Ma

Keep telling me this

And telling me that

You said once you take me with you, I'll never go back

Now I got a lesson that I want to teach

Ima show you that where you from don't matter to me

She said "Hola, Cómo estás?"

She said "Konnichiwa"

She said "Pardon my French"

I said "Bonjour Madame"

Then she said "Sak pase"

And I said "N'ap boule"

No matter where I go, you know I love 'em all

She said "Hola, ¿Como estás"

She said "Konnichiwa"

She said "Pardon my French"

I said "Bonjour Madame"

Then she said "Sak pase"

And I said "N'ap boule"

No matter where I go you know I love'em all

African American for sho

I told that baby come and ride the rodeo

Every time I come around man, I go for broke

She gives me desktop til I overload

Now baby you gon go where you post to go

Cause I ain't got time for you every day