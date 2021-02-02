Lirik dan Chord Lagu Graduation - Benny Blanco ft Juice WRLD yang Viral di TikTok, 'As We Go On'

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Simak lirik lagu Graduation yang dinyanyikan oleh Benny Blanco feat Juice WRLD dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Graduation - Benny Blanco ft Juice WRLD semakin banyak dicari.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Komaps.com dalam artikel 'Ramai Di TikTok, Lirik dan Chord Lagu Graduation - benny blanco feat. Juice WRLD'

[Chorus]

C G Am Em

As we go on, we remember

F C F G

All the times we, spent together(Ooh, woah)

C G Am Em

As our lives change (Ooh, woah), from whatever

F C F G

We will still be (We will still), friends forever

[Verse 1]

C G Am

First off, tell the girl in my math class I'm rich

Em

And you broke, bitch, I had the last laugh

F C

And to the dumb person in my science lab

F G

How'd it feel when we fought and you caught a jab?

C G Am

Man, fuck prom, fuck the teacher that was always talkin' on the intercom

Em F

And fuck the student that we thought was always gon' bring in a bomb

C F

And all of the girls wild, them bitches was too foul

G

They all on my dick now

[Chorus]

C G Am Em F

As we go on (As we go on), we remember (We remember)

C F G C

All the times we (All the times), spent together (Ooh, woah)

G Am Em

As our lives change (Ooh, woah), from whatever

F C F G

We will still be (We will still), friends forever

[Verse 2]

C G

Um, information leaker, had a crush on one of my teachers

Am Em

Used to fantasize makin' love with her behind the bleachers

F C

And to all the people who ain't like me, I ain't like me either

F G

Half my class was havin' kids, guess we had that jungle fever

C G Am

Uh, I was waitin' for my graduation (Uh-huh), growin' impatient (Uh-huh)

Em F C

What I didn't know was this grown-up world (This grown-up world)

F G

Was just school in a blown-up world (This blown-up world)

C

There's still gossip, there's still drama, there's still problems

G

There's a right and there's a wrong

Am Em

There's still people that I think won't love me 'til I'm gone

F C

Low-key miss the days walkin' 'round in my school halls

F N.C.

But now I got a bigger job, the world screamin' my songs

[Chorus]

C G Am Em F

As we go on (As we go on), we remember (We will know)

C F G C

All the times we (All the times), spent together (We were close)

G Am Em F

As our lives change (change), from whatever (From what we know)

C F G

We will still be (We will still), friends forever (Enemies 'til the end)

[Outro]

C G

Lauren is such a bitch (I know, right?)

Am Em

I don't even understand why guys like her, she's not even cute

F C

She's not even pretty, have you seen how much makeup she wears?

F G

And by the way she Facetunes her pictures so much (Oh my God, you are so right)

C G

I honestly think she bought her followers

Am Em

She barely gets any likes any way (Um, she's honestly kinda sad)

F C

And you wanna know the craziest part about all of it? (What?)

F G

She doesn't even have any idea her boyfriend's been cheatin' on her this entire time

(Huh?)

Berikut video klip lagu Graduation - Benny Blanco ft Juice WRLD.