Musik Terkini
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Confident - Justin Bieber feat Chance the Rapper yang Viral di TikTok
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Confident - Justin Bieber feat Chance the Rapper yang Viral di TikTok
Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Confident - Justin Bieber feat Chance the Rapper yang sedang viral di TikTok.
Lagu Confident - Justin Bieber feat Chance the Rapper telah dirilis sejak 2014 lalu dan kembali viral belakangan ini.
[Verse]
Am
Focused, I'm focused
B7
She got a body like that I ain't never seen nothing like that
Am
Like a fantasy in front of me
B7
I think that something special is going down
Am
That's right I think she foreign
Think she foreign, got passports
B7
Mi amor started slow, got faster
Am
She gon' work some more, work some more
B7
No stopping her now, no stopping her now
[Pre-Chorus]
Am
Then she started dancing, sexual romancing
B7
Nasty but she fancy, lipstick on my satin sheets
Am
What's your nationality? I wonder if there's more of you
B7
She's got my attention, she's confident
[Chorus]
Am
Oh no no, oh no no
She's confident
B7
Oh no no, oh no no
And I'm down with it
Am
Oh no no, oh no no
Confident
Justin Bieber
Chance the Rapper
Lirik Lagu Confident
Chord Confident
viral di TikTok
lirik lagu
chord
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Treasure - Bruno Mars yang Viral di TikTok, 'Give Me Your Attention Baby'
|Lirik dan Arti Lagu Sugar Daddy - Qveen Herby Viral TikTok, He Love Me, He Give Me All His Money
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya Viral di TikTok, You Get Off on a 9 to 5
|Chord Lagu Rahasia Perempuan - Ari Lasso, Ada Satu Bagian Pada Perempuan Yang Sangatlah Peka
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey yang Viral di TikTok, I'm With My Niggas Yeah