Chord dan Lirik Lagu Confident - Justin Bieber feat Chance the Rapper yang Viral di TikTok  

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Confident - Justin Bieber feat Chance the Rapper yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Confident - Justin Bieber feat Chance the Rapper telah dirilis sejak 2014 lalu dan kembali viral belakangan ini.

[Verse]

Am

Focused, I'm focused

B7

She got a body like that I ain't never seen nothing like that

Am

Like a fantasy in front of me

B7

I think that something special is going down

Am

That's right I think she foreign

Think she foreign, got passports

B7

Mi amor started slow, got faster

Am

She gon' work some more, work some more

B7

No stopping her now, no stopping her now

[Pre-Chorus]

Am

Then she started dancing, sexual romancing

B7

Nasty but she fancy, lipstick on my satin sheets

Am

What's your nationality? I wonder if there's more of you

B7

She's got my attention, she's confident

[Chorus]

Am

Oh no no, oh no no

She's confident

B7

Oh no no, oh no no

And I'm down with it

Am

Oh no no, oh no no