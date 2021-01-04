Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Confident - Justin Bieber feat Chance the Rapper yang Viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Confident - Justin Bieber feat Chance the Rapper yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Confident - Justin Bieber feat Chance the Rapper telah dirilis sejak 2014 lalu dan kembali viral belakangan ini.

[Verse]

Am
Focused, I'm focused
          B7
She got a body like that I ain't never seen nothing like that
      Am
Like a fantasy in front of me
  B7
I think that something special is going down
               Am
That's right I think she foreign

Think she foreign, got passports
B7
Mi amor started slow, got faster
         Am
She gon' work some more, work some more
   B7
No stopping her now, no stopping her now

[Pre-Chorus]
Am
Then she started dancing, sexual romancing
B7
Nasty but she fancy, lipstick on my satin sheets
Am
What's your nationality? I wonder if there's more of you
B7
She's got my attention, she's confident

[Chorus]
Am
Oh no no, oh no no

She's confident
B7
Oh no no, oh no no

And I'm down with it
Am
Oh no no, oh no no

Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Musahadah
