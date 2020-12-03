Lirik dan Chord Lagu Rocket - Beyonce yang Trending dan Viral di TikTok, Will You Watch Me

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Rocket - Beyonce yang sedang viral menjadi lagu TikTok.

Chord lagu Rocket - Beyonce memang banyak dicari semenjak trending dan viral di TikTok.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Trending di TikTok, Begini Lirik dan Chord Lagu Rocket dari Beyonce'

[Verse]

Let me sit this ass

F#

On you

C# C#

Show you how I feel

G#m

Let me take this off

F#

Will you watch me

C# C#

That's mass appeal

G#m

Don't take your eyes

F#

Don't take your eyes off it

C# C#

Watch it, babe

G#m

If you like

F#

You can touch me baby

C#

Do you

C#

Do you wanna touch me baby

G#m

Grab ahold, don't let go

F#

Let me know

C#

That you

C#

Ready

[Verse]

G#m

I just wanna show you now

Slow it down

F#

Go around

C#

You rock hard

C#

I rock steady

And rock right up to the

G#m

Side of my mountain

F# C# C#

Climb until you reach my peak babe, the peak, the peak

G#m

And reach right into the bottom of my fountain

F# C# C#

I wanna play in your deep baby, the deep baby, the deep

G#m

Then dip me under where you can feel my river flowing flow

F# C# C#

Hold me 'til I scream for air to breathe

G#m

Don't wash me over until my well runs dry

F# C#

Send all your sins all over me babe, me

[Bridge]

D#m F#

Rock it 'til waterfalls

C# C#

Rock it 'til waterfalls

D#m F#

Rock it 'til waterfalls

C# C#

Bathe in these waterfalls

[Verse]

G#m

I do it like it's my profession

F#

I gotta make a confession

C#

I'm proud of all this bass

(No Chord or C#)

Lemme put it in your face

G#m

By the way

F#

If you need a personal trainer or a therapist

C# C#

I can be a piece of sunshine, inner peace, entertainer

G#m F#

Anything else that you may read between the lines

C#

You and I create

C#

Rockets and waterfalls

So rock right up to the

G#m

Side of my mountain

F# C# C#

Climb until you reach my peak babe, the peak, the peak

G#m

And reach right into the bottom of my fountain

F# C# C#

I wanna play in your deep baby, the deep baby, the deep

G#m

Then dip me under where you can feel my river flowing flow

F# C# C#

Hold me 'til I scream for air to breathe

G#m

Don't wash me over until my well runs dry

F# C#

Send all your sins all over me babe, me

[Verse]

D#m C#

Hard rock steady rock hard rock steady

D#m C#

Rock hard rock steady rock hard rock steady

C#

Don't you know that I give you

C# B

The loving if you need it

B

I give you my word

B C#

You can believe it

C#

Your love feels like

C# B

All four seasons growing inside me

B C#

Life has a reason

C#

Swimming

C# &nbsnbsp; C#

My love, your love lifting

B

Higher harder

B

Got me screaming to the lord, boy

(C#)

Kiss me

(C#)

Pray we don't overflow

(C#)

Baby I know you can feel it pulse

(C#)

Keeping the peak of my waterfall

(C#) (B)

Rock it baby, rock it baby 'til the water falls down

(C#)

Damn

[Verse]

D#m F# C# C#

I can't help but love the way we make love

D#m F#

Daddy, daddy

F# C#

Ooh child, ooh now

Yes lord

C#

Damn baby

D#m

Driving me cray

Cray (F#) C#

You ain't right for doing it to me like that daddy

C# G#m F# C# C#

Even though I've been a bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad bad girl

Tell me what you're gonna do about that

(G#m)(F#)

Punish me

(C#)

Please

(C#)

Punish me please

Daddy what you're going to do with all of this

(G#m)

Ass

F#

All up in your face

C#

Yeah, hell yeah

C#

Love me so deep

G#m F#

Ooh my shit's so good it ain't even right

C#

I know I'm right

Hell yeah you the shit

C# G#m

That's why you're my equivalent

F# C# (C#)

So sexy

D#m

We're so much more than pointless fixtures

F#

Instagram pictures

C# C#

Cause soon boy, gonna rock that ching-ching-ching

D#m (F#)

Baby boomers

C# C#

Sick little trends, tryna fit in

G#m

Home is where the heart is

F# C#

Goddamnit I'm comfortable in my skin

And you're

C# G#m

Comfortable in my skin

F# C# (C#)

You look so comfortable in my skin

(G#m)

Rockets and waterfalls