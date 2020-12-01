Chord Lagu Back to December - Taylor Swift, I'm so Glad You Made Time to See Me

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

C Am - F (x2)

-

C

I'm so glad you made time to see me

Am

How's life, tell me, how's your family

F C G

I haven't seen them in a while

C

You've been good, busier than ever

Am

We small talk, work and the weather

F C G

Your guard is up and I know why

#

Am G

Cause the last time you saw me

C F

Is still burned in the back of your mind

Am G F

You gave me roses and I left them there to die

* Reff

C Em

So this is me swallowing my pride, standing in front of you

F

Saying I'm sorry for that night

C G

And I go back to December all the time

C

It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you

Em F

Wishing I'd realized what I had when you were mine

C G F

I go back to December, turn around and make it alright

Am G

I go back to December all the time

C Am F x2



*