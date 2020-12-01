Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord Lagu Back to December - Taylor Swift, I'm so Glad You Made Time to See Me

Simak kunci gitar alias chord lagu Back to December yang dipopulerkan Taylor Swift. Lirik lagunya: I'm so glad you made time to see me

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Lagu Back to December - Taylor Swift, I'm so Glad You Made Time to See Me
YOUTUBE Taylor Swift
Chord Lagu Back to December - Taylor Swift 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord lagu Back To December - Taylor Swift.

C   Am - F (x2)

-

C
   I'm so glad   you made time to see me
Am
   How's life,   tell me, how's your family
F                             C     G
   I haven't seen them in a while
C
   You've been good,    busier than ever
Am
   We small talk,    work and the weather
F                                C     G
   Your guard is up and I know why

#
Am                  G
Cause the last time    you saw me
         C                          F
Is still burned in the back of your mind
            Am          G                   F
You gave me roses and I left them there to die

* Reff

   C                                           Em
So this is me swallowing my pride, standing in front of you
                           F
Saying I'm sorry for that night
         C                 G
And I go back to December all the time
   C
It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you  
Em                                    F
Wishing I'd realized what I had when you were  mine                                               
     C                  G                      F
I go back to December, turn around and make it alright
     Am               G
I go back to December all the time

C  Am F x2

 
*

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
Taylor Swift
chord lagu
SURYA.co.id
lagu Back To December
surabaya.tribunnews.com
chord lagu Back To December
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Musahadah
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
VIDEO Pernyataan Lengkap Gubernur DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan Umumkan Positif Covid-19
VIDEO Pernyataan Lengkap Gubernur DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan Umumkan Positif Covid-19
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan