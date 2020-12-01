Musik Terkini
Chord Lagu Back to December - Taylor Swift, I'm so Glad You Made Time to See Me
Simak kunci gitar alias chord lagu Back to December yang dipopulerkan Taylor Swift. Lirik lagunya: I'm so glad you made time to see me
Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord lagu Back To December - Taylor Swift.
C Am - F (x2)
-
C
I'm so glad you made time to see me
Am
How's life, tell me, how's your family
F C G
I haven't seen them in a while
C
You've been good, busier than ever
Am
We small talk, work and the weather
F C G
Your guard is up and I know why
#
Am G
Cause the last time you saw me
C F
Is still burned in the back of your mind
Am G F
You gave me roses and I left them there to die
* Reff
C Em
So this is me swallowing my pride, standing in front of you
F
Saying I'm sorry for that night
C G
And I go back to December all the time
C
It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you
Em F
Wishing I'd realized what I had when you were mine
C G F
I go back to December, turn around and make it alright
Am G
I go back to December all the time
C Am F x2
*
Taylor Swift
chord lagu
SURYA.co.id
lagu Back To December
surabaya.tribunnews.com
chord lagu Back To December
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Kenangan Desember - Arie Koesmiran, 'Setiap Kisah Hidup Wanita Sudahlah Tentu'
|Lirik Lagu Let Me In (20 Cube) - ENHYPEN Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Link Download MP3
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Desember - Efek Rumah Kaca Kunci C, Aku Selalu Suka Sehabis Hujan
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Aw Aw Aw - Super Girlies yang Viral di TikTok, Kau Menghapuskan Setiap Luka
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Tuhan Su Atur - Bagarap feat Indah Viral di TikTok, Percaya Sa Jang Bimbang