LIVE HASIL Liga Inggris, Babak I: Arsenal 0 - 0, Chelsea Unggul 1-0, MU 0 - 0

SURYA.co.id - Berikut hasil pertandingan Liga Inggris matchday ke-11 yang sedang berlangsung.

Ada empat pertandingan yang sedang berlangsung, Terdiri Terdiri Leeds United vs Arsenal, Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Manchester United (MU) vs Newcastle United (NU), dan

Southampton vs Westham United.

Satu pertandingan lagi, bigmatch Liverpool vs Mancity baru akan digelar pukul pukul 22.30 WIB.

Semua pertandingan di siarkan LiVE Champions TV dan TV Online, vidio.com.

Khusus Southampton vs Westham United disiarkan MOJI TV.

Mason Mount, penyerang Chelsea mencetak satu gol kunggulan sementara Chelsea 0 - 1 di kandang Aston Villa. (AFP)



Aston Villa 0 - 1 Chelsea

Chelsea yang bertindak sebagai tamu berhasil unggul lebih dulu melalui gol gelandang serangnya, Mason Mount di menit 6.

Chelsea menguasai jalannya pertandingan hingga 64 persen banding 36 persen untuk tuan rumah Aston Villa.

Namun dalam urusan membuat peluang, tuan rumah lebih mampu menciptakan peluang lewat serangan balik, dengan total enam peluang.

Sementara Chelsea hanya mampu menciptakan dua peluang dan dia shoting, tapi satu diantaranya jadi gol.



LINE UP

ASTON VILLA: 4-3-2-1

1Emiliano Martinez (KIPER) - Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa,Tyrone Mings, Ashley Young - Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn -

Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins - Danny Ings

CHELSEA: 4-2-3-1

Kepa Arrizabalaga (KIPER) - Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah - Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek - Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



Berikut rekap hasil sementara hingga berakhirnya babak pertama:

Leeds United 0 - 0 Arsenal

Aston Villa 0 - 1 Chelsea

Manchester United 0 - 0 Newcastle United

Southampton 1 - 0 Westham United

Liverpool vs Mancity? (Kick off pukul 22.30 WIB)