LIGA INGGRIS

LIVE HASIL Liga Inggris, Babak I: Arsenal 0 - 0, Chelsea Unggul 1-0, MU 0 - 0

Berikut hasil pertandingan Liga Inggris matchday ke-11 yang sedang berlangsung malam ini.

Penulis: Suyanto | Editor: Suyanto
zoom-inlihat foto LIVE HASIL Liga Inggris, Babak I: Arsenal 0 - 0, Chelsea Unggul 1-0, MU 0 - 0
AFP
Para pemain Chelsea merayakan gol di Liga Inggris 

SURYA.co.id - Berikut hasil pertandingan Liga Inggris matchday ke-11 yang sedang berlangsung.

Ada empat pertandingan yang sedang berlangsung, Terdiri Terdiri Leeds United vs Arsenal, Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Manchester United (MU) vs Newcastle United (NU), dan
Southampton vs Westham United.

Satu pertandingan lagi, bigmatch Liverpool vs Mancity baru akan digelar pukul pukul 22.30 WIB.

Semua pertandingan di siarkan LiVE Champions TV dan TV Online, vidio.com.

Khusus Southampton vs Westham United disiarkan MOJI TV.

Baca juga: Prediksi Line-up Liverpool vs Man City di Liga Inggris: Diterpa Badai Cedera, The Reds Kena Bantai?

Mason Mount, penyerang Chelsea merayakan gol di Liga Inggris yang berlangsung, Kamis (16/12/2021) malam
Mason Mount, penyerang Chelsea mencetak satu gol kunggulan sementara Chelsea 0 - 1 di kandang Aston Villa. (AFP)


Aston Villa 0 - 1 Chelsea
Chelsea yang bertindak sebagai tamu berhasil unggul lebih dulu melalui gol gelandang serangnya, Mason Mount di menit 6.

Chelsea menguasai jalannya pertandingan hingga 64 persen banding 36 persen untuk tuan rumah Aston Villa.
Namun dalam urusan membuat peluang, tuan rumah lebih mampu menciptakan peluang lewat serangan balik, dengan total enam peluang.

Sementara Chelsea hanya mampu menciptakan dua peluang dan dia shoting, tapi satu diantaranya jadi gol.


LINE UP
ASTON VILLA: 4-3-2-1
1Emiliano Martinez (KIPER) - Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa,Tyrone Mings, Ashley Young - Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn -
Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins - Danny Ings

CHELSEA: 4-2-3-1
Kepa Arrizabalaga (KIPER) - Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah - Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek - Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang


Berikut rekap hasil sementara hingga berakhirnya babak pertama:

Leeds United 0 - 0 Arsenal
Aston Villa 0 - 1 Chelsea
Manchester United 0 - 0 Newcastle United
Southampton 1 - 0 Westham United

Liverpool vs Mancity? (Kick off pukul 22.30 WIB)

 

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
Liga Inggris
live hasil Liga Inggris
SURYA.co.id
Manchester United-MU
prediksi Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Arsenal inggris

  • Tribun Shopping

    7 Kesalahan Umum yang Membuat Perawatan Menggunakan Serum Kurang Maksimal

    7 Kesalahan Umum yang Membuat Perawatan Menggunakan Serum Kurang Maksimal

    5 Rekomendasi Skincare anti Aging dari Wardah yang Ampuh Mencegah Tanda Penuaan

    5 Rekomendasi Skincare anti Aging dari Wardah yang Ampuh Mencegah Tanda Penuaan

    Belum Banyak yang Tahu, Ini Lho Manfaat Lemon untuk Kulit Wajah

    Belum Banyak yang Tahu, Ini Lho Manfaat Lemon untuk Kulit Wajah

    Review NOTALE Cordless Elektrik Spin Scrubber, Solusi Cerdas Basmi Kerak dan Noda di Kamar Mandi

    Review NOTALE Cordless Elektrik Spin Scrubber, Solusi Cerdas Basmi Kerak dan Noda di Kamar Mandi

    5 Aplikasi Pemutar Musik di Laptop Terbaik, Bantu Nikmati Alunan 

    5 Aplikasi Pemutar Musik di Laptop Terbaik, Bantu Nikmati Alunan 

    • Berita Terkait :#LIGA INGGRIS
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    © 2022 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan