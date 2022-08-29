Jadwal Liga Inggris, Siaran SCTV RABU:Southampton v Chelsea, KAMIS: Livepool vs Newcastle

SURYA.co.id I Berikut jadwal liga Inggris 2022 - 2023 match day ke-5 yang akan berlangsung Rabu - Jumat (31 Agustus - 2 September 2022).

Semua pertandingan Liga Inggris matchday 5 bisa disaksikan dalam siaran langsung di O Channel dan Live streaming vidio.com.

Juga bisa diikuti lewat laporan detik per detik pertandingan melalui livescore.com, flashscore.com atau google.livescore.

LIVE SCTV:

RABU 31 AGUSTUS - Pukul 01:45 WIB

Southampton vs Chelsea

KAMIS 1 SEPTEMBER 2022 - Pukul 02:00 WIB

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Striker Liverpool Roberto Firmino (Twitter.com/LFC)

Berikut jadwal Liga Ingris matchday ke-lima

Jadwal Liga Inggris matcday ke-5

RABU 31 AGUSTUS

01:30 - Crystal Palace v Brentford

01:30 - Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

01:45 - Southampton vs Chelsea (LIVE SCTV)

02:00 - Leeds United vs Everton

KAMIS 1 SEPTEMBER

01:30 - AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

01:30 - Arsenal vs Aston Villa

01:30 - Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

01:45 - West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

02:00 - Liverpool vs Newcastle United