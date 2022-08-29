LIGA INGGRIS
Jadwal Liga Inggris, Siaran SCTV RABU:Southampton v Chelsea, KAMIS: Livepool vs Newcastle
Berikut jadwal liga Inggris 2022 - 2023 match day ke-5 yang akan berlangsung Rabu - Jumat (31 Agustus - 2 September 2022).
SURYA.co.id I Berikut jadwal liga Inggris 2022 - 2023 match day ke-5 yang akan berlangsung Rabu - Jumat (31 Agustus - 2 September 2022).
Semua pertandingan Liga Inggris matchday 5 bisa disaksikan dalam siaran langsung di O Channel dan Live streaming vidio.com.
Juga bisa diikuti lewat laporan detik per detik pertandingan melalui livescore.com, flashscore.com atau google.livescore.
LIVE SCTV:
RABU 31 AGUSTUS - Pukul 01:45 WIB
Southampton vs Chelsea
KAMIS 1 SEPTEMBER 2022 - Pukul 02:00 WIB
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Baca juga: Hasil Liga Inggris: Liverpool Ngamuk 9 -0: Salah Mandul, Chelsea 2-1, Liecester, Mancity 4-2 Palace
Berikut jadwal Liga Ingris matchday ke-lima
Jadwal Liga Inggris matcday ke-5
RABU 31 AGUSTUS
01:30 - Crystal Palace v Brentford
01:30 - Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
01:45 - Southampton vs Chelsea (LIVE SCTV)
02:00 - Leeds United vs Everton
KAMIS 1 SEPTEMBER
01:30 - AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01:30 - Arsenal vs Aston Villa
01:30 - Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest
01:45 - West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur
02:00 - Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Liga Inggris
Jadwal Liga Inggris
Siaran Langsung Liga Inggris di SCTV
Chelsea Inggris
Liverpool FC
Manchester United-MU
manchester City - Man City
SURYA.co.id
|Transfer Liga Inggris: Antony deal Gabung MU, Pecah Rekor Bandrol Tertinggi Rp 1,47 Triliun
|UPDATE Transfer Liga Inggris, Per 27 Agustus: Chelsea-MU Berpeluang Pecah Rekor Bandrol Termahal
|Jadwal Liga Inggris Malam Ini di SCTV: Nottingham vs Tottenham, Simak Hasil Laga Spektakuler Pekan-4
|Hasil dan Klasemen Liga Inggris: Arsenal di Puncak, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City dan MU Menang
|Transfer Liga Inggris: Cerita Antony, Incaran MU, Sampai Meratap Meminta Ajax Melepasnya