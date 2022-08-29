LIGA INGGRIS

Jadwal Liga Inggris, Siaran SCTV RABU:Southampton v Chelsea, KAMIS: Livepool vs Newcastle

Berikut jadwal liga Inggris 2022 - 2023 match day ke-5 yang akan berlangsung Rabu - Jumat (31 Agustus - 2 September 2022).

Penulis: Suyanto | Editor: Suyanto
tribunnews.com
LIGA INGGRIS, jadwal, hasil, top skor, dan klasemen sementara 

Semua pertandingan Liga Inggris matchday 5 bisa disaksikan dalam siaran langsung di O Channel dan Live streaming vidio.com.

Juga bisa diikuti lewat laporan detik per detik pertandingan melalui livescore.com, flashscore.com atau google.livescore.

LIVE SCTV:

RABU 31 AGUSTUS - Pukul 01:45 WIB
Southampton vs Chelsea

KAMIS 1 SEPTEMBER 2022 - Pukul 02:00 WIB
Liverpool vs Newcastle United

 

Baca juga: Hasil Liga Inggris: Liverpool Ngamuk 9 -0: Salah Mandul, Chelsea 2-1, Liecester, Mancity 4-2 Palace

Roberto Firmino membuat dua gol untuk Liverpool saat lawan Osasuna pada ptramusim terakhir sebelum Liga Inggris bergulir
Striker Liverpool Roberto Firmino  (Twitter.com/LFC)

Berikut jadwal Liga Ingris matchday ke-lima

Jadwal Liga Inggris matcday ke-5

RABU 31 AGUSTUS
01:30 - Crystal Palace v Brentford
01:30 - Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
01:45 - Southampton vs Chelsea (LIVE SCTV)
02:00 - Leeds United vs Everton

KAMIS 1 SEPTEMBER
01:30 - AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01:30 - Arsenal vs Aston Villa
01:30 - Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest
01:45 - West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur
02:00 - Liverpool vs Newcastle United

