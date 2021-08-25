Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blouse - Clairo, Single Utama di Album Baru Sling

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Blouse yang dipopulerkan oleh Clairo.

Lagu Blouse merupakan single terbaru Clairo, yang terdapat dalam album terbaru bertajuk Sling (2021).

Melansir dari Rolling Stone, lirik lagu Blouse bercerita tentang pengalamannya saat terkena pelecehan seksual di industri musik.

[Verse 1]

G G/F# Em

Here we are, quiet at your kitchen table

C C/B Am

With courtesy to little pet peeves

G G/F# Em

Napkins on laps, the strands pulled back

C C/B Am

I hang the scarf and my mom's anorak

[Chorus 1]

D G G/F# Em

Why do I tell you how I feel

C C/B Am

When you're just lookin' down my blouse?

D G G/F# Em

It's something I wouldn't say out loud

C C/B Am

If touch could make them hear, then touch me now

C C/B Am

If touch could make them hear, then touch me now

G G/F# Em

C C/B Am

[Verse 2]

G G/F# Em

Talkin' to some who laugh and others scorned

C C/B Am

I guess humor could help me after all

G G/F# Em

It's funny now, I'm just useless and a whore

C C/B Am

But I'll get a co-sign from your favorite one-man show

[Chorus 2]

D G G/F# Em

Why do I tell you how I feel

C C/B Am

When you're too busy lookin' down my blouse?

D G G/F# Em

It's something I wouldn't say out loud

C C/B Am

If touch could make them hear, then touch me now

C C/B Am

If touch could make them hear, then touch me now

C C/B Am

If touch could make them hear, then touch me now

D

Nah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ow

[Outro]

G G/F# Em

Mmm-mmm--mmm

C C/B Am

Mm-mm-mmm, mmm-mm-mmm mm-mmm

D G G/F# Em

Mmm, mm-mm mm-mmm-mm

C C/B Am G

Mm-mm-mmm, mmm-mm-mmm mm-mmm