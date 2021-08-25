Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blouse - Clairo, Single Utama di Album Baru Sling

Lagu Blouse merupakan single terbaru Clairo, yang terdapat dalam album terbaru bertajuk Sling (2021). 

Penulis: Arum Puspita | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blouse - Clairo, Single Utama di Album Baru Sling
youtube
Chord Lagu Blouse - Clairo 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Blouse yang dipopulerkan oleh Clairo.

Lagu Blouse merupakan single terbaru Clairo, yang terdapat dalam album terbaru bertajuk Sling (2021). 

Melansir dari Rolling Stone, lirik lagu Blouse bercerita tentang pengalamannya saat terkena pelecehan seksual di industri musik.

[Verse 1]
              G             G/F#                Em
Here we are, quiet at your kitchen table
        C                C/B        Am
With courtesy to little pet peeves
G                    G/F#                              Em
    Napkins on laps, the strands pulled back
                 C             C/B                Am
I hang the scarf and my mom's anorak

[Chorus 1]
D            G          G/F#  Em
Why do I tell you how I feel
          C                          C/B         Am
When you're just lookin' down my blouse?
      D                G            G/F#     Em
It's something I wouldn't say out loud
    C                                  C/B                           Am
If touch could make them hear, then touch me now
    C                                  C/B                           Am
If touch could make them hear, then touch me now
G  G/F#  Em
C  C/B    Am

[Verse 2]
           G                   G/F#                   Em
Talkin' to some who laugh and others scorned
            C                  C/B                Am
I guess humor could help me after all
      G                            G/F#             Em
It's funny now, I'm just useless and a whore
                   C                           C/B                      Am
But I'll get a co-sign from your favorite one-man show

[Chorus 2]
D            G          G/F# Em
Why do I tell you how I feel
          C                      C/B                     Am
When you're too busy lookin' down my blouse?
      D                G            G/F#     Em
It's something I wouldn't say out loud
   C                                   C/B                           Am
If touch could make them hear, then touch me now
   C                                   C/B                           Am
If touch could make them hear, then touch me now
   C                                   C/B                           Am
If touch could make them hear, then touch me now
                        D
Nah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ow

[Outro]
G        G/F#     Em
Mmm-mmm--mmm
               C         C/B                               Am
Mm-mm-mmm, mmm-mm-mmm mm-mmm
D         G            G/F#           Em
Mmm, mm-mm mm-mmm-mm
               C         C/B                               Am      G
Mm-mm-mmm, mmm-mm-mmm mm-mmm

Tags
Clairo
lagu Blouse
lirik lagu
chord lagu
SURYA.co.id
lirik dan chord lagu
chord lagu Blouse
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Selain Istri Muda, Pacar Anak Korban Pembunuhan di Subang Juga Diperiksa, Semua Pihak Diminta Sabar
Selain Istri Muda, Pacar Anak Korban Pembunuhan di Subang Juga Diperiksa, Semua Pihak Diminta Sabar

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

Mirabella Chic Colormoist Lipstick 05

Mirabella Chic Colormoist Lipstick 05

Rp. 13.800
Enfagrow A plus 3 Susu Formula Vanilla 900g

Enfagrow A plus 3 Susu Formula Vanilla 900g

Rp. 396.900
Mirabella Designer Lipstick DG 118

Mirabella Designer Lipstick DG 118

Rp. 31.300
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan