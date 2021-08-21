Lirik dan Chord Lagu Mood Ring - Lorde, Video Klip Ditonton Lebih dari 2,7 Juta Kali

Breaking News:

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Mood Ring yang dipopulerkan oleh Lorde.

Lagu Mood Ring merupakan salah satu single di album terbaru Lorde berjudul Solar Power. 

Lagu ini dirilis pada Rabu (18/8/2021) di kanal YouTube-nya.

[Intro]
Dm / F / Bb / Dm
Dm / F / C / Bb

[Verse]
Dm                                         F
I’m tryna blow bubbles but inside
Bb
Can’t seem to fix my mood
F
Today it’s as dark as my roots
Dm                F                C Bb
If I ever let them grow out
Dm                                           F
Now all of my oceans have riptides
Bb
Can’t seem to find what’s wrong
F
The whole world is letting me down
Dm                                    F                              C Bb
Don’t you think the early 2000s seem so far away?

[Bridge]
Dm
Ladies, begin your sun salutations
F
Transcendental in your meditations
C                Bb
Love and light
Dm
You can burn sage, and I’ll cleanse the crystals
F                                                           C
We can get high, but only if the wind blows

Just right

 
[Chorus]
Dm       F
I can’t feel a thing
Bb              F                       Dm
I keep looking at my mood ring
             F                       C
Tell me how I’m feeling
               Bb
Floating away, floating away

 
[Break]
Dm / F / Bb / F
Dm / F / C / Bb

 
[Verse]
Dm                                           F
I’m tryna get well from the inside
Bb                               F
Plants and celebrity news

All the vitamins I consume
Dm                             F                                      C         Bb
Let’s fly somewhere eastern, they’ll have what I need

[Bridge]
Dm
Ladies, begin your sun salutations
F
Pluto in Scorpio generation
C             Bb
Love and light
Dm
You can burn sage, and I’ll cleanse the crystals
F                                                            C
We can get high, but only if the wind blows

Just right

[Chorus]
Dm      F
I can’t feel a thing
Bb              F                       Dm
I keep looking at my mood ring
               F                    C
Tell me how I’m feeling
               Bb
Floating away, floating away
Dm         F
All the sad girls sing
Bb                   F                           Dm
We’ll keep dancing til the mood rings
             F                        C
Tell us how we’re feeling
                Bb
Floating away, floating away

[Outro]
Dm
Take me to some kinda
F
Take me to some kinda
Bb                                  F
Take me to some kinda place (anywhere)
                 Dm
Watch the sun set, look back on my life
                F
I just wanna know, will it be alright?
C
(Take me to some kinda place)
Bb
(Take me to some kinda place, anywhere)

