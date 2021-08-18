Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Stay - The Kid Laroi feat Justin Bieber, Video Ditonton Lebih 78 Juta Kali
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Stay yang dipopulerkan oleh The Kid Laroi feat Justin Bieber.
Penulis: Arum Puspita | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Stay yang dipopulerkan oleh The Kid Laroi feat Justin Bieber.
Lagu Stay dirilis pada Jumat 9 Juli 2021 di Youtube The Kid Laroi.
Kini, video klip lagu Stay sudah ditonton lebih 78 juta kali.
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey (Oh)
I get drunk, wake up, I'm wasted still
I realize the time that I wasted here
I feel like you can't feel the way I feel
Oh, I’ll be fucked up if you can't be right here
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
When I’m away from you, I miss your touch (Ooh)
You’re the reason I believe in love (Ooh)
It's been difficult for me to trust (Ooh)
And I’m afraid that I'ma fuck it up (Ooh)
Ain't no way that I can leave you stranded
'Cause you ain’t ever left me empty-handed
And you know that I know that I can't live without you
So, baby, stay
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
