Musik Terkini
Lirik Lagu It's Only Me - Vertical Horizon yang Viral Jadi Backsound TikTok
I am the blood I am the heartbeat I am the needle drawing me from me Separate vials for the vile I see
Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi | Editor: Adrianus Adhi
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu It's Only Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Vertical Horizon.
Lagu Only Me - Vertical Horizon belakangan populer menjadi background music TikTok.
Langsung saja, beriktu lirik lagu Only Me - Vertical Horizon selengkapnya.
I am the blood
I am the heartbeat
I am the needle drawing me from me
Separate vials for the vile I see
I am the mind
And I know what I know
Fragments of pictures form my core
All strewn about on this prison floor
Watched on by secret eyes
Hidden internal lies
It's only me
I get afraid of the dark sometimes
I can't see
When the light shines I find it's only me
I am the flood
And I am the cleansing
Reckless and pure still unsure
I got aimless precision
I am the savior
And I am my brother
Holding me in locking me out
Different room for a different doubt
I am the blood
And I am the heartbeat
I am the needle drawing me from me
Seperate vials for the vile I see
