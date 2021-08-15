Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu It's Only Me - Vertical Horizon yang Viral Jadi Backsound TikTok

I am the blood I am the heartbeat I am the needle drawing me from me Separate vials for the vile I see

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu It's Only Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Vertical Horizon.

Lagu Only Me - Vertical Horizon belakangan populer menjadi background music TikTok.

Langsung saja, beriktu lirik lagu Only Me - Vertical Horizon selengkapnya.

I am the blood
I am the heartbeat
I am the needle drawing me from me
Separate vials for the vile I see

I am the mind
And I know what I know
Fragments of pictures form my core
All strewn about on this prison floor

Watched on by secret eyes
Hidden internal lies
It's only me
I get afraid of the dark sometimes
I can't see
When the light shines I find it's only me

I am the flood
And I am the cleansing
Reckless and pure still unsure
I got aimless precision

I am the savior
And I am my brother
Holding me in locking me out
Different room for a different doubt

I am the blood
And I am the heartbeat
I am the needle drawing me from me
Seperate vials for the vile I see

