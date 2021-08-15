Lirik Lagu It's Only Me - Vertical Horizon yang Viral Jadi Backsound TikTok 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu It's Only Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Vertical Horizon.

Lagu Only Me - Vertical Horizon belakangan populer menjadi background music TikTok.

Langsung saja, beriktu lirik lagu Only Me - Vertical Horizon selengkapnya.

I am the blood

I am the heartbeat

I am the needle drawing me from me

Separate vials for the vile I see

I am the mind

And I know what I know

Fragments of pictures form my core

All strewn about on this prison floor

Watched on by secret eyes

Hidden internal lies

It's only me

I get afraid of the dark sometimes

I can't see

When the light shines I find it's only me

I am the flood

And I am the cleansing

Reckless and pure still unsure

I got aimless precision

I am the savior

And I am my brother

Holding me in locking me out

Different room for a different doubt

I am the blood

And I am the heartbeat

I am the needle drawing me from me

Seperate vials for the vile I see