Chord dan Lirik Lagu It's You - Sezairi Viral di TikTok, 'You're My Love, My Life, My Beginning'

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu It's You yang dinyanyikan oleh Sezairi.

Lagu It's You oleh Sezairi telah dirilis sejak 2018 lalu dan kini kembali tenar melalui aplikasi TikTok.

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu It's You - Sezairi selengkanya.

[Verse 1]

G#

Here we are under the moonlight

Cm

I'm the one without a dry eye

C# C#m

'Cause you look amazing

G#

I'm sorry for whatever I've caused

Cm

Before today you knew you felt lost

C# C#m

But now you're my lady



[Pre-Chorus]

Fm

So take my hand now

F#

Seen me

Fm A#m

'Cause you've made me into this man

A#m G#

I promise I'll treasure you girl

E

You're all that I've needed

D#

Completing my world



[Chorus]

G#

You

C C#

You're my love, my life, my beginning

D# G#

And I'm just so stumped I got you

C C#

Girl you are the piece I've been missing

D#

Remembering now



G#

All the times, I've been alone

C

Shown me the way

C#

Let me hear, let me hold

E D# G#

Right through the door straight to you

C C#

You're my love, my life, my beginning

C#m

It's you



[Verse 2]

G#

Someone needs to come and pinch me now

Cm

I just can't believe what I have found

C# C#m

Standing here by me

G#

Giving me the greatest gift you can

Cm

Saying yes and now our life begins

C# C#m

Choosing you daily



[Pre-Chorus]

Fm

So take my hand now

F#

Seen me

Fm A#m

'Cause you've made me into this man

A#m G#

I promise I'll treasure you girl

E

You're all that I've needed

D#

Completing my world



[Chorus]

G#

You

C C#

You're my love, my life, my beginning

D# G#

And I'm just so stumped I got you

C C#

Girl you are the piece I've been missing

D#

Remembering now



G#

All the times, I've been alone

C

Shown me the way

C#

Let me hear, let me hold

E D# G#

Right through the door straight to you

C C#

You're my love, my life, my beginning

C#

It's you



[Bridge]

Fm F#

I will never give up on you girl

Fm F#

Treat you right every night

Fm G#

Made my move, just for you

C# G# A#m D#

Wanna do, do this right



[Chorus]

G#

You

C C#

You're my love, my life, my beginning

D# G#

And I'm just so stumped I got you

C C#

Girl you are the piece I've been missing

D#

Remembering now



G#

All the times, I've been alone

C

Shown me the way

C#

Let me hear, let me hold

E G#

Right through the door straight to you

C C#

You're my love, my life, my beginning

D#m

It's you