Lirik dan Chord Lagu The Only Exception - Paramore yang Dicover Rose BLACKPINK, Trending YouTube

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu The Only Exception milik Paramore yang dicover oleh Rose BLACKPINK dalam program Sea of Hope beberapa waktu lalu.

[Intro]
G Dm Cmaj7 x2

[Verse 1]
G Dm Cmaj7
When I was younger I saw my daddy cry and curse at the wind
G Dm Cmaj7
He broke his own heart and I watched as he tried to re-assemble it
G Dm Cmaj7
And my mama swore that she would never let herself forget
G Dm
And that was the day that I promised I'd never sing of love
Cmaj7
if it does not exist, but darling

[Chorus]
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7
You are the only exception
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7 G
You are the only exception

 
[Verse 2]
Dm Cmaj7
Maybe I know somewhere deep in my soul that love never lasts
G Dm Cmaj7
And we've got to find other ways to make it alone or keep a straight face
G Dm Cmaj7
And I've always lived like this, keeping a comfortable distance
G Dm Cmaj7
And up until now I had sworn to myself that I'm content with loneliness

 
Because none of it was ever worth the risk

[Chorus]
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7
You are the only exception
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7 Am
You are the only exception

 
[Solo]
G D Am G D

[Bridge]
Am
I've got a tight grip on reality, but I can't
G D
Let go of what's in front of me here
Am
I know you're leaving in the morning when you wake up
G D C
Leave me with some kind of proof it's not a dream, whoa

[Chorus]
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7
You are the only exception
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7
You are the only exception

G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7
You are the only exception
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7
You are the only exception

[Outro]
F C G
And I'm on my way to believing
F C G
Oh, and I'm on my way to believing.

