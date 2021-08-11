Lirik dan Chord Lagu The Only Exception - Paramore yang Dicover Rose BLACKPINK, Trending YouTube

Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu The Only Exception - Paramore yang Dicover Rose BLACKPINK
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu The Only Exception milik Paramore yang dicover oleh Rose BLACKPINK dalam program Sea of Hope beberapa waktu lalu.
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu The Only Exception milik Paramore.
Lirik dan chord lagu The Only Exception sedang banyak diburu penggemar setelah dinyanyikan ulang oleh Rose BLACKPINK dalam program Sea of Hope beberapa waktu lalu.
[Intro]
G Dm Cmaj7 x2
[Verse 1]
G Dm Cmaj7
When I was younger I saw my daddy cry and curse at the wind
G Dm Cmaj7
He broke his own heart and I watched as he tried to re-assemble it
G Dm Cmaj7
And my mama swore that she would never let herself forget
G Dm
And that was the day that I promised I'd never sing of love
Cmaj7
if it does not exist, but darling
[Chorus]
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7
You are the only exception
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7 G
You are the only exception
[Verse 2]
Dm Cmaj7
Maybe I know somewhere deep in my soul that love never lasts
G Dm Cmaj7
And we've got to find other ways to make it alone or keep a straight face
G Dm Cmaj7
And I've always lived like this, keeping a comfortable distance
G Dm Cmaj7
And up until now I had sworn to myself that I'm content with loneliness
Because none of it was ever worth the risk
[Chorus]
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7
You are the only exception
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7 Am
You are the only exception
[Solo]
G D Am G D
[Bridge]
Am
I've got a tight grip on reality, but I can't
G D
Let go of what's in front of me here
Am
I know you're leaving in the morning when you wake up
G D C
Leave me with some kind of proof it's not a dream, whoa
[Chorus]
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7
You are the only exception
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7
You are the only exception
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7
You are the only exception
G
You are the only exception
Dm Cmaj7
You are the only exception
[Outro]
F C G
And I'm on my way to believing
F C G
Oh, and I'm on my way to believing.
