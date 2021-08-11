Lirik dan Chord Lagu The Only Exception - Paramore yang Dicover Rose BLACKPINK, Trending YouTube

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu The Only Exception milik Paramore.

Lirik dan chord lagu The Only Exception sedang banyak diburu penggemar setelah dinyanyikan ulang oleh Rose BLACKPINK dalam program Sea of Hope beberapa waktu lalu.

[Intro]

G Dm Cmaj7 x2

[Verse 1]

G Dm Cmaj7

When I was younger I saw my daddy cry and curse at the wind

G Dm Cmaj7

He broke his own heart and I watched as he tried to re-assemble it

G Dm Cmaj7

And my mama swore that she would never let herself forget

G Dm

And that was the day that I promised I'd never sing of love

Cmaj7

if it does not exist, but darling

[Chorus]

G

You are the only exception

Dm Cmaj7

You are the only exception

G

You are the only exception

Dm Cmaj7 G

You are the only exception



[Verse 2]

Dm Cmaj7

Maybe I know somewhere deep in my soul that love never lasts

G Dm Cmaj7

And we've got to find other ways to make it alone or keep a straight face

G Dm Cmaj7

And I've always lived like this, keeping a comfortable distance

G Dm Cmaj7

And up until now I had sworn to myself that I'm content with loneliness



Because none of it was ever worth the risk

[Chorus]

G

You are the only exception

Dm Cmaj7

You are the only exception

G

You are the only exception

Dm Cmaj7 Am

You are the only exception



[Solo]

G D Am G D

[Bridge]

Am

I've got a tight grip on reality, but I can't

G D

Let go of what's in front of me here

Am

I know you're leaving in the morning when you wake up

G D C

Leave me with some kind of proof it's not a dream, whoa

[Chorus]

G

You are the only exception

Dm Cmaj7

You are the only exception

G

You are the only exception

Dm Cmaj7

You are the only exception

G

You are the only exception

Dm Cmaj7

You are the only exception

G

You are the only exception

Dm Cmaj7

You are the only exception

[Outro]

F C G

And I'm on my way to believing

F C G

Oh, and I'm on my way to believing.