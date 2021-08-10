Lirik Lagu The Only Exception Rose BLACKPINK Cover, Trending di YouTube Nomor 2 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut ini lirik lagu The Only Exception milik Paramore yang dinyanyikan ulang oleh Rose BLACKPINK saat menjadi bintang tamu dalam program Sea of Hope.

Berikut lirik lagu The Only Exception yang dinyanyikan ulang oleh Rose BLACKPINK dalam program Sea of Hope.

When I was younger I saw my daddy cry

And curse at the wind

He broke his own heart and I watched

As he tried to reassemble it

And my momma swore

That she would never let herself forget

And that was the day that I promised

I'd never sing of love if it does not exist

But darling, you are the only exception

You are the only exception

You are the only exception

You are the only exception

Maybe I know somewhere deep in my soul

That love never lasts

And we've got to find other ways to make it alone

Or keep a straight face

And I've always lived like this

Keeping a comfortable distance

And up until now I had sworn to myself

That I'm content with loneliness

Because none of it was ever worth the risk

But you are the only exception

You are the only exception

You are the only exception

You are the only exception

I've got a tight grip on reality

But I can't let go of what's in front of me here

I know you're leaving in the morning when you wake up

Leave me with some kind of proof it's not a dream

You are the only exception

You are the only exception

You are the only exception

You are the only exception

You are the only exception

You are the only exception

You are the only exception

You are the only exception