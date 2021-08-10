Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu The Only Exception Rose BLACKPINK Cover, Trending di YouTube Nomor 2

The Only Exception banyak diburu penggemar setelah dinyanyikan ulang oleh Rose BLACKPINK dalam program Sea of Hope beberapa waktu lalu.

Penulis: Akira Tandika Paramitaningtyas | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Youtube
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut ini lirik lagu The Only Exception milik Paramore yang dinyanyikan ulang oleh Rose BLACKPINK saat menjadi bintang tamu dalam program Sea of Hope.

Berikut lirik lagu The Only Exception yang dinyanyikan ulang oleh Rose BLACKPINK dalam program Sea of Hope.

When I was younger I saw my daddy cry
And curse at the wind
He broke his own heart and I watched
As he tried to reassemble it
And my momma swore
That she would never let herself forget
And that was the day that I promised
I'd never sing of love if it does not exist

But darling, you are the only exception
You are the only exception
You are the only exception
You are the only exception

Maybe I know somewhere deep in my soul
That love never lasts
And we've got to find other ways to make it alone
Or keep a straight face
And I've always lived like this
Keeping a comfortable distance
And up until now I had sworn to myself
That I'm content with loneliness
Because none of it was ever worth the risk

But you are the only exception
You are the only exception
You are the only exception
You are the only exception

I've got a tight grip on reality
But I can't let go of what's in front of me here
I know you're leaving in the morning when you wake up
Leave me with some kind of proof it's not a dream

You are the only exception
You are the only exception
You are the only exception
You are the only exception

You are the only exception
You are the only exception
You are the only exception
You are the only exception

